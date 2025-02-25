Cloudficient Unveils Advanced AI Capabilities within Expireon to Revolutionize eDiscovery and Data Management

DOVER, Del., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudficient, a leader in seamless information governance and eDiscovery solutions, introduces cutting-edge AI functionality to its flagship Expireon information governance platform. Expireon AI Studio is designed to mitigate eDiscovery review challenges and streamline data categorization, marking a significant transformation in corporate data management.

Expireon AI Studio functionality allows enterprises to categorize email data at high volumes and separate low-value emails from relevant and sensitive or privileged emails. Users can prioritize what is promoted to the review platform and create dedicated work streams for reviewing and redacting sensitive messages before they are handed off to vendors or a law firm.

“Our new AI capabilities exemplify Cloudficient’s mission to simplify complexity and help organizations reduce costs,” says Peter Kozak, CTO of Cloudficient. “Not only does this innovation reduce review volume by 40%, but users of Expireon AI Studio can be assured they’ll achieve 95% or greater accuracy with minimal training effort.”

Key benefits include:

Customer-Specific AI: Solutions are pretrained on synthetic data and refined quickly via customer data.

Solutions are pretrained on synthetic data and refined quickly via customer data. Data Autonomy: Solutions operate without GPUs, ensuring cost-efficiency and control.

Solutions operate without GPUs, ensuring cost-efficiency and control. Fast, Scalable Accuracy: AI achieves exceptional precision in weeks or months, reducing operational backlog and liability risks.



Available as an add-on to Expireon, AI Studio caters to organizations grappling with regulatory requirements and rising eDiscovery expenses.

Cloudficient also announces that Expireon’s robust features for legal governance are expanding to support Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Slack Enterprise Grid and OneDrive. Last year, the company announced its support for Slack and a new professional offering.

Cloudficient will offer live demonstrations showcasing how these AI advances address growing enterprise needs during Legalweek at booth 1305.

About Cloudficient

As a pioneer in Information Governance and Foundational eDiscovery, Cloudficient is redefining traditional archiving, compliance, and data governance through its suite of innovative cloud-based solutions. With a focus on right-sized eDiscovery, both legacy and live data capture, intelligent retention and game-changing export speeds, Cloudficient empowers organizations to retain complete control over their data, mitigating the risk of vendor lock-in and potential data ransom scenarios. For more information, visit www.cloudficient.com.