LPL Financial Welcomes Servant Path Wealth Partners to Linsco Channel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Joe Young, CFP®, and Ryne Stokes, CFP®, have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Servant Path Wealth Partners. They reported serving approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Synovus Securities.

Based in Columbus, Ga., Young is a seasoned professional with two decades of industry expertise. Stokes entered the financial services field in 2014 following his tenure at a bank during college and several years with the Social Security Administration. They teamed up in 2018 to build a faith-based practice that offers a comprehensive suite of financial planning services centered around investment management, insurance, tax efficiency, retirement planning, estate planning and charitable giving.

“Our strengths are our experience, expertise, thorough planning process, responsiveness and approachability,” Young said. “Our goal is to simplify the complexity of financial planning, enabling our clients to focus their time and energy toward the people and causes that are most important to them. We are deeply grounded in our Christian faith, and our client relationships are guided by Biblical principles of love, empathy, stewardship, family, community, generosity, gratitude and servant leadership.”

Why they made the move to Linsco by LPL

The transition to LPL Financial was motivated by the advisors' aspiration for autonomy, greater business flexibility and access to enhanced resources.

“We have long wanted to have the control to operate on our terms with our own branding,” Stokes said. “We feel the LPL platform provides a wealth of strategic resources and innovative technology that will help us expand our value proposition to clients. We recognize the direction the industry is heading, so it was of upmost importance to join a firm that is dedicated to future growth and innovation.”

They were specifically drawn to the Linsco model, which serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Joe and Ryne to LPL and congratulate them on taking control of their business with the launch Servant Path Wealth Partners. As more advisors seek flexibility in how they build their ideal practice, we will continue offer innovative capabilities and strategic wealth management resources designed to build value with clients and create thriving practices. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Servant Path Wealth Partners.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

