Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. Finalizes Agreement to Retire 246 Million Common Shares: Strategic Move Signals Robust Commitment to Shareholder Value Enhancement

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. ( OTCPK: CAFI ), a dynamic leader in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, proudly announces the finalization of an agreement to retire 246 million of its issued and outstanding common shares. This transformative action, executed with precision by the company's management team, underscores an unwavering dedication to fortifying shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure as it continues to thrive on the OTC market.

The retirement of these 246 million shares, a significant step in CAFI's ongoing strategic evolution, is anticipated to be reflected on the OTC Markets website within the next 14 days, pending standard procedural updates. This milestone follows the company's rigorous efforts to streamline its equity framework, positioning CAFI to deliver amplified returns and heightened stability for its investor base.

A Bold Commitment to Shareholders

"This landmark share retirement exemplifies our management team's resolute focus on creating enduring value for our shareholders," stated Brandon Spikes, Chairman of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. "By reducing our outstanding shares by 246 million, we are not only enhancing the intrinsic value of each remaining share but also signaling our confidence in CAFI's growth trajectory and long-term profitability. This is a deliberate, shareholder-centric strategy designed to reward those who have invested in our vision."

The decision to retire such a substantial portion of common stock reflects CAFI's proactive approach to capital management, a cornerstone of its operational philosophy. By decreasing the total share count, the company aims to bolster earnings per share potential, elevate market perception, and provide a stronger foundation for future growth initiatives—all while maintaining its commitment to transparency and compliance as an OTC-traded entity. Importantly, this retirement marks merely the first step in a broader initiative, as CAFI's leadership is committed to continuously exploring additional avenues to enhance shareholder value, further tighten the share structure, and uphold the highest standards of transparency with its investors. "This is only the beginning," Spikes emphasized. "We will persist in identifying innovative strategies to refine our equity framework and ensure our shareholders remain at the heart of every decision."

Transition to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.: A Milestone Achievement with FINRA Approval

In a momentous development, Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. is poised to rebrand as Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., with its shares soon to trade under the ticker symbol "FITY" on the OTC market. This transition follows the successful completion of an exhaustive review process by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a rigorous undertaking that spanned an extended period and entailed a comprehensive examination of the company's historical records, financial books, and operational legacy. "Navigating FINRA's meticulous inquiry was a formidable challenge, yet it reflects our commitment to the highest standards of diligence and accountability," Spikes noted. "This approval marks a profound validation of our corporate integrity and positions Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. as a fortified entity ready to lead with renewed clarity and purpose." Shareholders can anticipate this rebranding to further enhance the company's market identity and investor appeal.

Enhancing Value in a Competitive Market

Operating within the rapidly expanding health and wellness sector, CAFI—soon to be Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.—continues to leverage its diversified portfolio, including its flagship "51" sports supplement brand and subsidiaries like 51 Labs and The Quickness, to capture market opportunities. The share retirement aligns seamlessly with these efforts, demonstrating to investors that management is not merely content with operational success but is actively sculpting a financial structure that maximizes shareholder equity.

"Our leadership team views this share retirement as a pivotal lever to unlock value," Spikes added. "It's a clear message to our shareholders: we are here to build a legacy of trust, performance, and prosperity. By reducing our share float, we enhance the scarcity and potential appreciation of CAFI stock, ensuring that our investors reap the rewards of our strategic foresight."

A Future Built on Shareholder Trust

This action builds on CAFI's history of shareholder-friendly initiatives, including prior share reductions and its ongoing pursuit of an uplisting to the OTCQB market tier. The retirement of 246 million shares, coupled with the forthcoming transition to Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., is a testament to the management team's meticulous stewardship, balancing aggressive growth with prudent financial discipline. As the company anticipates the share retirement update on the OTC Markets website within the next two weeks, it reaffirms its pledge to keep investors informed through timely disclosures and robust communication channels.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc., soon to be Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., remains steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge products and unparalleled value, both in the marketplace and to its shareholders. With these strategic advancements, CAFI solidifies its position as a forward-thinking public company poised for sustained success on the OTC market.

For additional updates, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to visit the company's official website https://fifty1labs.com/ or follow CAFI on X https://x.com/Fifty1Labs . This is Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.—where innovation meets investor empowerment.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTCPK: CAFI), soon to be renamed Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., is a publicly traded company focused on sports supplementation, fitness equipment, and holistic wellness. The company operates four key subsidiaries: 51, LLC, which specializes in sports supplements; The Quickness, which offers patented athletic training equipment; Astound NMN, a leader in anti-aging and DNA repair supplements; and Drago Knives, patented knife throwing technology. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is also actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio and drive sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: