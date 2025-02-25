Varonis at the 2025 Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit: Securing Data in the Age of AI

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced its full schedule as a Premier Exhibitor at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, March 3 – 4 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia.

Varonis Activities at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit:

Meet Varonis: Visit booth #210 to catch 1:1 demos and learn how Varonis’ best-in-class Data Security Platform allows companies to understand their risk, automatically fix exposures, and stop attacks on data — all while deploying AI confidently.

Panel Session: “Executive's Guide to Securing Data in a New Era of Risk” — Join Varonis VP of APAC Scott Leach, Allens CIO Bill Tanner, and leaders from a prestigious property investment firm and national healthcare provider as they discuss strategies for protecting sensitive data in the age of AI. The panelists will discuss AI’s impact on data security, compliance, and risk reduction.

Date: Monday, March 3 from 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.

Location: Level 2, room C2.3

Additional Resources

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summits, taking place March 3-4 in Sydney, March 10- 11 in Mumbai, April 7-8 in Dubai, June 9-11 in National Harbor, MD, July 23-25 in Tokyo and August 5-6 in Sao Paulo. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerSEC.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

