Introducing Matterport Marketing Cloud: The Ultimate Hub for Real Estate Agents to Get Listings to Market Faster

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), a pioneer in digital twin technology and spatial data capture, is making real estate marketing faster and easier than ever with the launch of Matterport Marketing Cloud —a powerful, all-in-one hub designed to help agents create high-impact digital marketing campaigns in just a few clicks.

Powered by Property Intelligence , Matterport’s proprietary AI, the new Matterport Marketing Cloud simplifies the entire property marketing process by consolidating media creation, editing, distribution, and analytics into one intuitive user-interface that integrates seamlessly with the MLS.





With Matterport Marketing Cloud, agents can schedule a Digital Pro package and have a complete ready-to-market listing package delivered within approximately 1 to 2 business days in most major metros. Each package includes:

A 3D virtual tour that immerses buyers in the property

High-resolution listing photos

A polished, social-media-ready video

AI-generated property descriptions tailored for maximum impact

Detailed floor plans with precise room measurements

"Defurnished" virtual tours and images, giving buyers a clutter-free view of the space

With just a few clicks, these assets can be published to the MLS and other platforms, eliminating hours of manual work and helping agents get listings live faster. The defurnish tool makes it even easier to showcase homes at their best by instantly transforming cluttered spaces into clean, open rooms.

“From a single Matterport digital twin, Matterport Marketing Cloud can deliver the kind of world-class media-rich marketing package that’s typically been reserved for only the most exclusive listings,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “And the best part: you don’t need to be a tech expert to do it. Matterport Marketing Cloud takes care of everything—so agents can spend less time on manual tasks and more time winning new business.”

A Competitive Edge for Agents and Property Marketers

Matterport Marketing Cloud puts the power of Matterport’s most advanced marketing tools into more agents' hands—helping them stand out in a crowded market. Listings with Matterport 3D tours have been shown to increase engagement and conversion rates, giving agents a clear advantage. Property marketers, including short-term rental managers, can also use Matterport Marketing Cloud to streamline operations and accelerate bookings with professional-grade media.

“Agents have told us they need technology that makes them more productive and helps them stand out in an increasingly competitive market,” Pittman said. “Marketing Cloud is the ‘easy button’ for real estate marketing—helping agents go live faster, attract more buyers, and close deals sooner.”

Part of Matterport’s 2025 Winter Release

Matterport Marketing Cloud is part of Matterport’s 2025 Winter Release , which introduces powerful new tools for real estate agents, contractors, property managers, and designers. Following the 2024 Fall Release , which introduced the AI-powered defurnish tool, the company is now preparing to launch interior design tools that will let users virtually furnish and reimagine spaces—helping buyers visualize the possibilities of every property.

Learn more about Matterport Marketing Cloud here .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins at matterport.com/discover .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”), artificial intelligence capabilities, potential growth opportunities, and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expected,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s ability to implement and timely deliver new products, new artificial intelligence initiatives, business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact:

press@matterport.com

Investor Contact:

ir@matterport.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c13ae679-8d49-46e1-9ff6-0f4881d8d108

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.