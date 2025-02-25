CrashPlan Crashes the Nets for Charity with ‘Hockey Helping Kids’

Twin City hockey stars of every age and level to skate on NHL ice

with NHL alumni, USA Olympians at Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minneapolis-based CrashPlan, a trusted provider of cyber-ready data resilience and governance, is getting ready to hit the ice for charity along with hockey players of every age and level on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at the Xcel Energy Center. CrashPlan’s support of the Hockey Helping Kids program unites its customers, partners, employees, and their families in support of children's organizations and charities across the country. Through competitive hockey games, dinners, and fundraisers – often held alongside NHL events – the program raises vital funds and awareness for these important causes.

Each event is made possible with the support of platinum sponsors like Microsoft Corp., Backblaze and ShopRite Supermarkets. The festivities kick off with a "JV" game, where customers and partners compete before the NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers. After the game, the excitement continues as CrashPlan employees and partners share the ice in the "varsity" match, adding to the spirited competition. This year's varsity team opponents include Denis Maruk, a 15-year NHL veteran who still owns several Washington Capital scoring records, and members of the USA Women's National Hockey team, including Olympic team medalists.

Hockey Helping Kids shines a spotlight on the important missions of the children's charities it supports. Charities that will benefit from this season's play include the Hendrickson Foundation, a group dedicated to providing hockey opportunities to special needs children; and the Autism Society of Minnesota. The family-friendly event enables children and families from the charities to be fully involved in all aspects of the event.

Supporting Quotes:

Randy De Meno, VP, Business Development and Alliances, CrashPlan:

“Hockey Helping Kids makes a real impact on children and families, while creating unforgettable experiences both on and off the ice. We are excited to collaborate with our platinum sponsors and NHL partners to raise even more funds for meaningful children's causes in Minnesota and nationwide.”

Nico Sumas, VP, Shop-Rite Supermarkets:

“Shop-Rite is proud to collaborate with CrashPlan in supporting nonprofit initiatives and charities that benefit today’s youth. We commend the Hockey Helping Kids program and acknowledge its significant impact on dozens of nonprofit youth organizations over the years.”

Christine Krsnik, Executive Board Member (daughter of founder Larry Hendrickson) Hendrickson Foundation:

“The Hendrickson Foundations honored to be a recipient of CrashPlan and Hockey Helping Kids’ fundraising efforts. As a young organization dedicated to making hockey accessible for disabled children, adults, and veterans, we deeply appreciate CrashPlan’s generosity. Their support enables us to reach hundreds of children in need, fostering friendships, confidence, and strong values in a team environment where every player is encouraged to shine.”

Kelly Ulrick, President, Autism Society of Minnesota:

“The Autism Society of Greater Minnesota is deeply grateful to be chosen as a beneficiary of CrashPlan's Hockey Helping Kids Program this year. It is truly inspiring to see a company dedicate its time, resources, and efforts to support our mission of assisting families navigating life with autism. We sincerely appreciate being included in this meaningful and impactful program.”

Colleen Coyne, U.S. Olympic Gold Medal-winning Hockey player:

“CrashPlan's leadership has brilliantly merged their passion for ice hockey with their commitment to supporting children's nonprofits, making giving back both enjoyable and impactful. Each event brings joy to participants while providing essential financial support to those in need. Being part of this initiative is an honor and a blast!”

Denis Maruk, 15 year NHL veteran and former member of the Minnesota North Stars:

“Hockey Helping Kids events are among my favorites each year because they are all about giving more kids a chance – whether that’s in their day-to-day lives, or whether we’re talking about the opportunity to skate in a real hockey arena on the same ice as Olympians and NHL alumni.”

Duane Barnes, President, RapidScale:

“We are thrilled to sponsor CrashPlan’s Hockey Helping Kids Program, uniting the Twin Cities community for a cause that truly matters,” said RapidScale President Duane Barnes. “At RapidScale and Cox Business, we believe in the power of giving back and making a positive impact. This event not only showcases the spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship but also highlights Microsoft’s commitment to supporting meaningful initiatives. We look forward to an exciting game and the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause.”

Brian Bellows, 10-year Minnesota NorthStar and Minnesota hockey legend:

“Being back on the ice, especially for a cause like Hockey Helping Kids, brings back so many great memories. It's fantastic to see how this event unites the hockey community, from seasoned veterans to the next generation of players. To be able to contribute to these wonderful children's charities, and to see the joy it brings, that's what it's all about. It's more than just a game; it's about giving back and making a real difference.”

About CrashPlan

CrashPlan provides cyber-ready data resilience and governance in a single platform for organizations whose ideas power their revenue. With its comprehensive backup and recovery capabilities for data stored on servers, on endpoint devices, and in SaaS applications, CrashPlan’s solutions are trusted by entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses of all sizes worldwide. From ransomware recovery and breaches to migrations and legal holds, CrashPlan’s suite of products ensures the safety and compliance of your data without disruption.

CrashPlan Media Contact:

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications

crashplan@firebrand.marketing