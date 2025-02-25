The Now Corporation’s (OTC: NWPN) Green Rain Solar Inc. and Chronical Engineering Partner on EV Charging Feasibility Study at Fairfield Inn & Suites Alamogordo

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., is pleased to announce a partnership with Chronical Engineering to conduct a feasibility study for an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Fairfield Inn & Suites Alamogordo in Alamogordo, New Mexico. This marks The Now Corporation’s first EV charging initiative in the state, highlighting its commitment to expanding renewable energy infrastructure.

New Mexico offers a business-friendly environment for renewable energy projects, making it an attractive location for EV charging expansion. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, coupled with strong government support, creates a prime opportunity to establish strategic charging locations that benefit both travelers and local communities.

“We are excited to work with Chronical Engineering on this feasibility study,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “Green Rain Solar Inc. is dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions, and integrating EV charging infrastructure is a natural step in our growth strategy.”

The feasibility study will evaluate the site’s technical requirements, energy sources, and economic impact, with the goal of implementing a state-of-the-art EV charging station powered by sustainable energy solutions. The Now Corporation sees this project as a foundation for further EV charging deployments in high-demand locations.

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas. https://greenrainenergy.com/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

