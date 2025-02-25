Green Technology & Sustainability Strategic Business Report 2025, with ABB, AMCS Group, BT, Cority, CropX, EcoCart, ENGIE Impact, GE Vernova, Huawei Technologies & more

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Technology & Sustainability - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Green Technology & Sustainability was valued at US$31.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$137.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors Are Driving the Demand for Green Technology & Sustainability Solutions?



Demand for green technology and sustainability solutions is driven by a combination of regulatory pressures, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and growing consumer awareness. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations and carbon reduction targets to combat climate change, creating a favorable environment for green technologies. Policies such as carbon taxes, emissions trading systems, and renewable energy incentives are compelling businesses to adopt sustainable practices and invest in clean technologies. Additionally, international agreements like the Paris Climate Accord have led many countries to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, further stimulating demand for green technology solutions across sectors. This regulatory landscape has catalyzed significant growth in markets such as renewable energy, sustainable transportation, and waste management.



Corporate social responsibility has also become a significant driver of demand for sustainable solutions. As consumers become more conscious of environmental issues, they increasingly expect businesses to operate responsibly. Companies are responding by implementing sustainability initiatives, from reducing plastic usage to investing in carbon-neutral operations, to align with consumer expectations and enhance brand reputation. For example, leading companies are committing to zero-waste goals, sustainable sourcing practices, and reduced carbon footprints, which require investments in green technology. Sustainability has become a competitive advantage, with companies that embrace eco-friendly practices attracting environmentally conscious consumers and differentiating themselves in the market.



Consumer awareness around environmental impact and sustainability is another major factor. Individuals are actively seeking out products and services that align with their values, prioritizing brands that demonstrate a commitment to the environment. From renewable energy solutions for households to eco-friendly packaging, consumers are willing to support companies that promote sustainability. This trend has spurred demand for a wide array of green products, including energy-efficient home appliances, sustainable fashion, and electric vehicles. As consumers become more educated about environmental issues, they are more likely to support brands that are transparent about their sustainability efforts, further fueling growth in the green technology and sustainability market.



What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Green Technology & Sustainability Market?



The growth in the green technology and sustainability market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, regulatory incentives, corporate sustainability commitments, and changing consumer behaviors. Innovations in clean energy, advanced recycling, and digital tools have made green technologies more viable and scalable, allowing for broader adoption across industries. For instance, advancements in energy storage, carbon capture, and biodegradable materials have made it easier for businesses to incorporate sustainable practices into their operations. As these technologies become more accessible and affordable, they provide businesses with the tools to reduce their environmental impact while remaining competitive, supporting continued growth in the market.



Regulatory incentives and government mandates are also crucial growth drivers in this market. Many governments offer subsidies, tax credits, and grants to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in green technology. Policies aimed at reducing emissions, promoting renewable energy, and minimizing waste are accelerating the adoption of sustainable solutions in industries like energy, manufacturing, and agriculture. Furthermore, governments are setting ambitious climate targets, creating a long-term market for green technology and sustainability solutions. In response, companies are investing heavily in eco-friendly alternatives, from renewable energy installations to sustainable supply chain management, to comply with regulations and meet their environmental commitments.



Finally, changing consumer behaviors are amplifying growth in this market. Today's consumers are more informed about environmental issues and prefer products and services that align with their sustainability values. This shift in consumer preference has prompted companies to embrace green technology and sustainable practices as a way to build trust and loyalty. As a result, more businesses are adopting eco-friendly solutions, from sourcing sustainably to using biodegradable packaging. Additionally, the rise of impact investing, where investors prioritize companies with strong sustainability practices, is further driving the growth of green technology markets. Together, these factors - spanning technology, regulation, corporate commitment, and consumer demand - are propelling robust growth in the green technology and sustainability market, shaping a more sustainable global economy.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Green Technology & Sustainability market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Component (Solutions, Services)

Application (Green Building Application, Carbon Footprint Management Application, Air & Water Pollution Monitoring Application, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting Application, Fire Detection Application, Crop Monitoring Application, Soil Condition / Moisture Monitoring Application, Other Applications)

End-Use (Energy & Utilities End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Chemicals & Materials End-Use, Retail & Consumer Goods End-Use, Automotive & Transportation End-Use, Agriculture End-Use, Healthcare & Life Sciences End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Green Technology & Sustainability Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$92.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 27.4%. The Green Technology & Sustainability Services segment is also set to grow at 28.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $8.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 26.4% CAGR to reach $20.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., AMCS Group, BT GROUP PLC, Cority and more.

: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., AMCS Group, BT GROUP PLC, Cority and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $137.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Green Technology & Sustainability - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Awareness Around Climate Change and Environmental Impact Spurs Demand for Green Technology Solutions Across Industries

Increasing Government Regulations and Incentives for Emission Reduction Accelerate Adoption of Sustainable Technologies in Key Sectors

Growth in Renewable Energy Initiatives Expands Market for Green Technologies in Solar, Wind, and Hydro Power Generation

Technological Innovations in Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Drive Market Demand for Emissions Control Solutions

Expanding Circular Economy Model Throws Spotlight on Sustainable Products and Technologies That Enable Resource Reuse and Recycling

Growth in Corporate Sustainability Goals and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Reporting Drives Demand for Green Technologies

Rising Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Creates Opportunities for Companies Focused on Green Manufacturing and Sustainable Packaging

Advances in Battery Technology and Energy Storage Boost Adoption of Green Technologies in Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy Sectors

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Agriculture and Precision Farming Expands Market for Technologies That Reduce Resource Use and Improve Yields

Growing Investment in Green Buildings and Energy-Efficient Construction Methods Propels Demand for Sustainable Building Technologies

Influence of Green Finance and Sustainable Investment Initiatives Encourages Adoption of Green Technologies in Various Industries

