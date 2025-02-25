Lab Automation Market Global Forecast Report 2024-2029: Increased Expenditure on Healthcare, and Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lab automation market is projected to reach USD 7.71 Billion by 2029 from USD 5.85 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The report provides a perspective of opportunities and challenges ahead for stakeholders, besides profiling the details of leading players' competitive landscape. The micro-markets are further segregated by focusing on growth trends, prospects, and contributions of these trends to the lab automation market. To this, revenue generation through different market segments shall be forecasted and their respective growth focus put together based on five major geographies.

Some of the primary drivers for the lab automation solutions include the need for high-throughput testing, an increase in omics research, and the need for more precise and faster results in laboratory procedures. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates expenditure in research and development and need for faster diagnosis, which increases the adoption of automation.

The Asia Pacific region will be the leader in growth in the lab automation market, with the highest rate during the forecast period. It will be driven by increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, research and development emphasis by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increased demand for efficient diagnostic solutions for this region's increasing population. In addition, developments in artificial intelligence and robotics are assisting the laboratories within other sectors to become more automated.

Prominent players in the Lab Automation market include: Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Waters Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), Hamilton Company (US), Hudson Robotics (US) .

Automated Workstation to register largest market share in 2023



The automated workstation segment will lead the lab automation market during the forecast period. This product line helps optimize the laboratory workflow through streamlined workstations, and increased precision, and reproducibility across many applications. In the case of the automated workstation product, liquid-handling workstation products are currently most commonly used for high-accuracy transfer of samples and reagents that are vital in a variety of applications involving PCR, qPCR, next-generation sequencing, etc. Another major sub-segment is microplate readers. It enables high-throughput screening and quantification in assays, thus significantly speeding up drug discovery and biological research.



Automated ELISA systems are in high demand because they automate the protocols that take time to run through immunoassays. Automated ELISA systems save diagnostics and clinical laboratories lots of time because it does all the immunoassay protocols, hence the output is rapid and reliable, minimizing the involvement of manual inputs. Apart from that, automated nucleic acid purification systems are considered necessary for molecular biology and genomics research to speed up DNA and RNA extraction and purification processes for further applications. Growth in these sub-segments is indicative of the interest of the lab automation market toward increasing efficiency and data quality, which are now crucial factors in all pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and research settings.



Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of Lab Automation market in 2023, by End-user.



The market by end-users of the lab automation market is further divided into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, environmental testing laboratories, forensic laboratories, and the food and beverage industry. The largest share in 2023 would be hospitals and diagnostic laboratories mainly due to increasing demand for throughput, accuracy, and high-speed diagnostics solutions to treat more patients requiring a variety of complex tests. This will ensure automation solutions simplify workflows, minimize turnaround times, and improve accuracy.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Automation in Drug Discovery

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Growth in Demand for Process Automation for Food Safety

Rise in Demand for Automation in Forensics

Restraints

High Initial Investment Costs

Slow Adoption in Developing Regions

Opportunities

Increased Expenditure on Healthcare

Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Challenges

System Integration Issues

Availability of Refurbished Lab Automation Equipment

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Cobots

Biobanking

High-Throughput Screening (Hts) Technologies

Complementary Technologies

Cloud Connectivity

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Twins

Adjacent Technologies

Microfluidics Technology

Supply Chain Analysis

Prominent Companies

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-users

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Raw Material Procurement & Manufacturing

Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sales Services

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Patent Analysis

List of Major Patents

Key Conferences and Events

Trade Data Analysis

Import Data (HS Code 8479)

Export Data (HS Code 8479)

Unmet Needs and Key Pain Points

Ecosystem Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of Gen AI on Lab Automation Market

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mettler Toledo

Revvity, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Waters Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics

Other Companies

Gilson, Inc.

Bmg Labtech

Festo AG & Co. KG

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Highres Biosolutions

Opentrons Labworks Inc.

Peak Analysis and Automation

Qiagen N.V.

Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Labware

Sysmex Corporation

Universal Robots

Ab Controls, Inc.

Automata

Spt Labtech

Biosero, Inc.

