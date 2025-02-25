BarTrack Unveils Next Product in Smart Draft™ Portfolio: Smart Glycol™ Monitoring

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BarTrack, the industry leader in beverage monitoring and data-driven efficiency, is excited to announce the commercialization of its latest addition to its Smart Draft™ Portfolio: Smart Glycol™ Monitoring. This innovative solution, developed in partnership with Micro Matic, will be showcased at the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Show 2025 and is set to transform how restaurants, chains, and service companies manage their draft systems. The event will take place from February 26-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

The Smart Draft System™ powered by BarTrack is a comprehensive suite of plug-and-play equipment sensors that provide real-time insights into quality metrics and draft system performance. Utilizing cutting-edge draft monitoring technology and the most advanced sensors in the industry, Smart Draft™ maximizes business profitability and ensures the perfect pour every time.

Learn more about the Smart Draft System here .





Prevent Downtime & Maximize Efficiency with IoT Monitoring

BarTrack’s Smart Glycol Monitoring is a game-changer for beverage operations, utilizing IoT-based real-time monitoring to prevent costly downtime and eliminate wasted product. By delivering instant alerts to a centralized dashboard, operators gain full visibility into system performance and can quickly respond to potential issues before they escalate.

A Revolutionary Advantage for Restaurants, Service Companies, and Franchises

Restaurants & Chains : Ensure consistent draft beer quality by preventing equipment failures before they disrupt service. Maintain ideal temperatures, reduce waste, and optimize product quality.

Service Companies : Streamline operations with proactive diagnostics. Technicians can identify and address issues remotely before visiting a site, ensuring they arrive with the correct parts and tools— reducing downtime and increasing efficiency.

Franchises: Centralized equipment monitoring provides real-time insights across multiple locations, allowing franchise owners to standardize maintenance, optimize preventative service schedules, and reduce product loss.



More Innovations from BarTrack

In addition to Smart Glycol Monitoring, BarTrack will be showcasing additional innovations at NAFEM that further build on its revolutionary beverage monitoring platform. These upcoming solutions continue to redefine the industry by offering unparalleled data insights, reducing waste, and maximizing efficiency for businesses of all sizes.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the future of beverage monitoring firsthand! Visit BarTrack booth 3505 at NAFEM to see our latest advancements in action.

About BarTrack

Founded in 2018, BarTrack is a hospitality quality and data technology company that has revolutionized the way bars, breweries, restaurants, and stadiums manage their inventory and eliminate costly waste. BarTrack’s flagship offering is a first of its kind non-intrusive beverage sensor technology platform with no moving parts. The company’s sensors and web-enabled software empower better inventory management and improved draft system diagnostics through the monitoring of a dozen beverage specific variables. This, in combination with point-of-sale integration, delivers a comprehensive view of the causes and impact of waste on the bottom line. Learn more at bartrack.beer/smartdraftsystem .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0437c8ed-bcc1-417f-92fa-68d0753506fe