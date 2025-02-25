Global Trade of Vitamins & Derivatives Surges by 30.3% in Q4-2024 – New Report Released

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamins and Their Derivatives - International Trade in Q4-2024: Top Markets' Performance by Major Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









This report provides detailed insights into global import trends, key trade statistics, and competitive benchmarks, helping businesses track market shifts, competitor strategies, and export opportunities. Data from UN Comtrade, Eurostat, and the US Census Bureau supports a comprehensive analysis of trade flows, making this report essential for companies looking to expand in the global vitamins market.









Market Insights

In Q4-2024 world trade of Vitamins and their derivatives recorded a year-over-year large increase of +30.3% in €, after +2.2% in the first 3 quarters of 2024.

As regards major competitors of Vitamins and their derivatives, in 2024 Italy recorded the most positive result Year-over-Year.

The service provides an environment for analysis of key international trade statistics, and IT tools designed for different stages of the export process. The study provides a quarterly review of international trade flows and help in tracking the real time evolution of imports of the most relevant markets at an international level for an industry/sector/product.



Through this information, a company can make an initial assessment of its performance in the markets it serves and research the factors behind deviations from expectations. The report allows you to monitor your company's performance in foreign markets, using the performances of key competitors as benchmarks.



Key Topics Covered:



Overall trends in global imports up to Q4-2024

Global imports analysis, by major competitors

Trends in imports in the 30 major global markets by major competitors

