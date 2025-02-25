Airport Information System Market Research 2024 & 2025-2030: Sky-High Opportunities with Increased Investments for Airport Expansion in Emerging Economies, and Emergence of Smart Airports

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Information System Market by Application (Passenger Processing, Flight Operation, Cargo and Baggage Management, Resource Management, Airside Operations), Type, Implementation and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Airport Information Systems market is valued at USD 4.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Airport Information Systems market. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
Increasing air travel warrants the application of cutting-edge technologies in AIS to meet modern demands. Some of the key innovations include real-time data integration, which allows for easy communication among airlines, airport staff, and passengers. With IoT and cloud computing, systems are connected across terminals and updated in real time. AI and machine learning increasingly find applications in predictive analytics, optimizing resource allocation, and predicting passenger flows to reduce congestion.
The latest trends indicate the development of biometric systems for passenger recognition in self-service kiosks and mobile apps to integrate with AIS, which brings about not only the security aspect of it but also reduces the waiting time of passengers. Cargo management also adopts blockchain technology to ensure safe and transparent transactions of air freight operations.
Major companies profiled in the report include SITA (US), Indra. (US), Thales (France), RTX (US), Amadeus (Spain), ADB Safegate (Belgium), Amadeus IT Group S.A (Spain), Siemens A.G (Germany), RESA (Germany), TAV Technologies (Turkey), Damarel Systems International Ltd. (US), CGI Inc. (Canada), Airport information Systems (England), NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), among others.
Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the Airport Information Systems (AIS) market, driven by rapid economic growth, high demand for air travel, and massive investments in aviation infrastructure in the region. Passenger and cargo volumes in Asia-Pacific are rapidly increasing due to the rising middle-class population, urbanization, and tourism.
Some of the fastest-growing aviation markets are in countries such as China, India, and the Southeast Asian nations. They require more sophisticated AIS solutions to manage increased traffic more efficiently. The region hosts several greenfield airport projects and major expansions of existing airports. These include the Beijing Daxing International Airport in China and the Navi Mumbai International Airport in India. These projects are incorporating the best-of-breed AIS solutions for passenger processing, baggage handling, and real-time operations management from the beginning.
Based on cargo and baggage management, the Baggage & Cargo Handling and Tracking Software is projected to lead the market during the forecast period 2024-2030.
Baggage & Cargo Handling and Tracking Software will lead the market because it plays a critical role in improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction, and meeting the growing demand for seamless logistics in the aviation sector. In general, with the increase of volume both in passengers and freight cargos, airports and airlines suffer high pressure to handle baggage and freight to act much speedily and accurately.
Managing luggage and cargo in real time directly benefits from end-to-end transparency, as advanced tracking technology involves RFID, GPS, and IoT sensors for seamless observation of items, therefore preventing loss or delay through routing and increasing operational visibility.
Based on Airport Digital Signage and Display Systems, Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) segment is to lead the market during the forecast period.
The Airport Information Systems market has been segmented based on Airport Digital Signage and Display Systems into Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) and digital signage. Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) segment to lead the market during the forecast period 2024-2030. The Flight Information Display System is poised to spearhead the Airport Information Systems market, as its relevance in ensuring seamless communication to enhance passenger experience becomes apparent.
FIDS has also become the primary interface of a modern airport for real-time flight information through updates on arrivals, departures, gate changes, and delays. As global air travel expands, the expectation of passenger demand for accurate, real-time information increases. FIDS fulfills this expectation by integrating with advanced sources of data, such as air traffic control systems and airline databases, to give precise updates in real time. Smart airports also enhance the significance of FIDS as it is often used together with mobile apps and digital signage for multi-channel communication to make sure that passengers are constantly updated at every touch point.
