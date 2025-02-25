Airport Information System Market Research 2024 & 2025-2030: Sky-High Opportunities with Increased Investments for Airport Expansion in Emerging Economies, and Emergence of Smart Airports

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Information System Market by Application (Passenger Processing, Flight Operation, Cargo and Baggage Management, Resource Management, Airside Operations), Type, Implementation and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Airport Information Systems market is valued at USD 4.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Airport Information Systems market. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Increasing air travel warrants the application of cutting-edge technologies in AIS to meet modern demands. Some of the key innovations include real-time data integration, which allows for easy communication among airlines, airport staff, and passengers. With IoT and cloud computing, systems are connected across terminals and updated in real time. AI and machine learning increasingly find applications in predictive analytics, optimizing resource allocation, and predicting passenger flows to reduce congestion.



The latest trends indicate the development of biometric systems for passenger recognition in self-service kiosks and mobile apps to integrate with AIS, which brings about not only the security aspect of it but also reduces the waiting time of passengers. Cargo management also adopts blockchain technology to ensure safe and transparent transactions of air freight operations.

Major companies profiled in the report include SITA (US), Indra. (US), Thales (France), RTX (US), Amadeus (Spain), ADB Safegate (Belgium), Amadeus IT Group S.A (Spain), Siemens A.G (Germany), RESA (Germany), TAV Technologies (Turkey), Damarel Systems International Ltd. (US), CGI Inc. (Canada), Airport information Systems (England), NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the Airport Information Systems (AIS) market, driven by rapid economic growth, high demand for air travel, and massive investments in aviation infrastructure in the region. Passenger and cargo volumes in Asia-Pacific are rapidly increasing due to the rising middle-class population, urbanization, and tourism.

Some of the fastest-growing aviation markets are in countries such as China, India, and the Southeast Asian nations. They require more sophisticated AIS solutions to manage increased traffic more efficiently. The region hosts several greenfield airport projects and major expansions of existing airports. These include the Beijing Daxing International Airport in China and the Navi Mumbai International Airport in India. These projects are incorporating the best-of-breed AIS solutions for passenger processing, baggage handling, and real-time operations management from the beginning.

Based on cargo and baggage management, the Baggage & Cargo Handling and Tracking Software is projected to lead the market during the forecast period 2024-2030.



Baggage & Cargo Handling and Tracking Software will lead the market because it plays a critical role in improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction, and meeting the growing demand for seamless logistics in the aviation sector. In general, with the increase of volume both in passengers and freight cargos, airports and airlines suffer high pressure to handle baggage and freight to act much speedily and accurately.

Managing luggage and cargo in real time directly benefits from end-to-end transparency, as advanced tracking technology involves RFID, GPS, and IoT sensors for seamless observation of items, therefore preventing loss or delay through routing and increasing operational visibility.



Based on Airport Digital Signage and Display Systems, Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) segment is to lead the market during the forecast period.



The Airport Information Systems market has been segmented based on Airport Digital Signage and Display Systems into Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) and digital signage. Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) segment to lead the market during the forecast period 2024-2030. The Flight Information Display System is poised to spearhead the Airport Information Systems market, as its relevance in ensuring seamless communication to enhance passenger experience becomes apparent.



FIDS has also become the primary interface of a modern airport for real-time flight information through updates on arrivals, departures, gate changes, and delays. As global air travel expands, the expectation of passenger demand for accurate, real-time information increases. FIDS fulfills this expectation by integrating with advanced sources of data, such as air traffic control systems and airline databases, to give precise updates in real time. Smart airports also enhance the significance of FIDS as it is often used together with mobile apps and digital signage for multi-channel communication to make sure that passengers are constantly updated at every touch point.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Case Study Analysis

Heathrow Airport Deployed Biometrics to Reduce Processing Time and Improve Overall Passenger Experience

Dubai International Airport Deployed Facial Recognition Systems and RFID Tags to Streamline Passenger Flow

Singapore's Changi Airport Adopted AI-Powered Analytics to Address Congestion During Peak Hours

Shenzhen Airport Undertook Comprehensive Digital Transformation to Modernize Operations

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Atl) Migrated to Aws to Transform Its Operational Capabilities

Hong Kong International Airport (Hkia) Implemented AI-Powered Crowd Management Tool to Manage Congestion During Peak Hours

Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Adopted Big Data Platform to Manage Baggage Handling and Retail Activities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in IT Spending by Airports

Increased Use of Smartphones

Need for Real-Time Information

Increasing Use of Self-Service Technologies at Airports

Restraints

High Operating Costs

Data and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Increased Investments for Airport Expansion in Emerging Economies

Emergence of Smart Airports

Challenges

Management of Large Datasets

Complexity in Integrating New Technologies into Legacy Systems

Value Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for OEMs Offering Airport Information Systems

Ecosystem Analysis

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing Analysis of Airport Information Systems, by Implementation

Factors Affecting Pricing of Newly Installed Information Systems at Small Airports

Factors Affecting Pricing of Newly Installed Airport Information Systems at Mid-Sized Airports

Factors Affecting Pricing of Newly Installed Airport Information Systems at Large Airports

Factors Affecting Pricing of Upgraded/Modernized Information Systems at Small Airports

Factors Affecting Pricing of Upgraded/Modernized Information Systems at Mid-Sized Airports

Factors Affecting Pricing of Upgraded/Modernized Information Systems at Large Airports

Factors Affecting Pricing of Maintenance & Repair Services for Airport Information Systems

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Data Integration Platforms

Real-Time Analytics

Complementary Technologies

RFID and Barcode Technology

Digital Twin Technology

Macroeconomic Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

Industry Trends

Emerging Trends

State-Of-The-Art Airport Operating Systems

Smart Flight Information Display Software (Pads4)

Spider A-Cdm

Spider Paxvalidation

Dolphin Airport Information

Dolphin Flight Information Display System (Fids)

Dolphin Advertising Content Management System (Ads)

Dolphin Automatic Flight Announcement System (Afas)

Technology Trends

Near-Field Communication (Nfc)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Armadillo Integrated Security

Unassisted Bag-Drop (Ubd) Facility

Mobile Applications

Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Sita

Amadeus IT Group SA

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Indra

Rtx

Siemens AG

Thales

Adb Safegate

Resa

Tav Technologies

Damarel Systems International Ltd.

Cgi Inc.

Nec Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Other Players

Aerocloud Systems Ltd.

Velocity Airport Solutions

Xovis AG

Veovo

Trebide

Inform Software

Pads4 & Nds

Infax, Inc.

A-Ice Srl

Assaia International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsfvk9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment