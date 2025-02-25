Precipio Achieves Key Q4-2024 Financial Goals: Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Positive Cash Flow (unaudited)

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) , announces that it has achieved two important financial goals in the last quarter of 2024:

Positive Adjusted EBITDA – Precipio reports (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4M for Q4-2024. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric that comprises EBITDA, less non-cash stock-based compensation expense and other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses. Please see a detailed explanation at the bottom of this press release.



Positive Cash flow. Precipio reports an (unaudited) increase of $0.3M in cash during Q4-2024. Of this improvement, $75,000 was due to directors’ fees paid in stock; the balance is cash flow from operations.



The combination of these two factors demonstrates the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain financial independence by generating enough positive cash flow from its pathology service division to fund ongoing R&D as well as continued, consistent investment in growing the high value product business. Management notes that the financial performance in future quarters may fluctuate from positive to negative due to various factors. One such occurrence may occur in Q1 when pathology business revenues and cash receipts are typically reduced by renewed insurance deductibles. Prior years’ experience indicates operating results will not be affected by these factors nearly as much in Q2.

However, with the Company’s current cash reserves and growth pipeline, management believes it is on track to turn the corner and become a profitable company.

“Ending 2024 with these financial results is an important step for our company. While we may still face the ups and downs as we grow the business, it is evident that our company can translate business growth into positive financial outcomes, and build the value its shareholders deserve to have,” said Ilan Danieli, CEO. “Managing a company that no longer relies on outside capital infusions for its survival enables us to make decisions based on growth and value creation without the constraints imposed by cash conservation concerns. We can focus on building capabilities and channeling them towards developing our products and growing the business. We are on track to have an exciting year for our company.”

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation and Explanation

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is widely used to evaluate operational performance and pre-tax profitability. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a useful perspective on the company’s financial health, particularly where non-cash amortization has an important impact on profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA as we define it will also exclude the non-cash costs of employee stock options and unusual, one-time costs. This is the first time we are reporting Adjusted EBITDA and we intend to continue reporting it in future quarters.

Below is a reconciliation of Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024:

($ in millions, unaudited) Q4-2024 Net income/(loss) (GAAP) $(0.3) A djustments to net income/(loss): Interest expense, net $0 Income taxes $0 Depreciation $0.1 Amortization of intangibles $ 0.2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $0 Further Adjustments to EBITDA Stock-based compensation expense $0.4 Other significant (income) expenses $ 0 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $0.4



About Precipio

Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio’s reach to eradicate misdiagnosis.

