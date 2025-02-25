Vertiports Market to Reach $10.3 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 36.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vertiports Market by Type (Vertihubs, Vertibases, and Vertipads), Solution (Landing Pads, Terminal Gates, Ground Support Equipment, Charging Stations, Ground Control Stations, and Others), and Location (Ground Based, Rooftop & Elevated, and Floating): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global vertiports market size was valued at $456 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global vertiports market growth is driven by factors such as rise in need for technological advancements to develop vertiports and increase in government investments and partnerships. Increase in integration of vertiports with airports and train stations and rising traffic congestion and need for smarter transportation are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, high initial investment and limited range and payload associated with vertiports may hamper market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $456 million Market Size in 2033 $10.3 billion CAGR 36.3% No. of Pages in Report 224 Segments covered Type, Solution, Location, and Region Drivers Rise in need for technological advancements to develop vertiports Increase in government investments and partnerships Opportunities Increase in integration of vertiports with airports and train stations Rise in traffic congestion and need for smarter transportation Restraints High initial investment and limited range Payload associated with vertiports





The vertipads segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By type, the vertipads segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global vertiports market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

This dominance is driven by the increasing demand for compact and cost-effective landing solutions for urban air mobility (UAM) and regional air transport. Vertipads offer a scalable and space-efficient alternative to full-scale vertiports, making them ideal for integration into existing urban landscapes, commercial hubs, and transportation networks.

The landing pads segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By solution, the landing pads segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global vertiports market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

This segment's dominance is attributed to the growing need for dedicated infrastructure to support the safe and efficient landing and takeoff of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Landing pads provide a crucial foundation for urban air mobility (UAM) by enabling seamless integration with existing transportation networks, reducing congestion, and improving accessibility in densely populated areas.

The rooftop and elevated segment dominated the market in 2023.

By location, the rooftop and elevated segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global vertiports market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

This segment's dominance is attributed to its ability to leverage existing infrastructure, such as high-rise buildings and parking structures, reducing the need for extensive land acquisition. In addition, rooftop vertiports provide convenient access to urban centers, enhancing connectivity and minimizing ground congestion.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

By region, North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global vertiports market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of key market players, strong government initiatives, and significant investments in urban air mobility infrastructure. The region's well-established aviation ecosystem and advancements in eVTOL technology further drive market growth. In addition, increase in demand for efficient air transportation solutions in congested urban areas supports the expansion of vertiports across North America.

Leading Market Players: -

Volocopter GmbH

Bayards Vertiports

Aeroauto

Ferrovial

UrbanV

Groupe ADP

Skyportz

Skyway

Skyports Infrastructure Limited

Vports

Safeguard Engineering

Lilium Gmbh

Urban-Air Port Limited

eVertiSKY Crop

Varon Vehicles Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global vertiports market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

