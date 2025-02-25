Humanoid Robot Market Research Global Forecast Report 2025-2029: Rising Demand for Humanoid Robots from Logistics Sector and Increasing Adoption of Humanoid Robots in Search and Rescue Operations

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robot Market by Biped Robots, Wheel Drive Robots, Sensors (Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Tilt Sensors, Position Sensors, Vision Sensors, Torque Sensors), Actuators (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Piezoelectric) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The humanoid robot market to grow from USD 2.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 45.5% from 2024 to 2029

The report will provide market leaders and new entrants with information closes approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall humanoid robot market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders comprehend the competitive landscape and gain deeper insights to better position their businesses and plan effective go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The rising adoption of humanoids as educational robots is driving market growth. Humanoid robots serve as interactive tools to engage and motivate students across various learning settings, such as classrooms, and out-of-school programs.

The report also provides an-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players SoftBank Robotics (Japan), ROBOTIS (South Korea), Agility Robotics (US), UBTECH Robotics (China), and Pal Robotics (Spain), among others in the humanoid robot market



Wheel-drive segment segment to grow at the second fastest CAGR during forecast period.



Wheel-drive humanoid robots are used for entertainment at theme parks, amusement parks, science events as well as research in universities and research institutes. Recent developments in wheel-drive humanoid robots have enabled them to work in hazardous environments and places where humans cannot easily reach.



Hardware segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The hardware system in humanoid robots is made up of a variety of components that are integrated to achieve specific tasks. These include sensors that make it possible for the robot to perceive the environment through cameras, depth sensors, and touch sensors. Control systems and processors take care of processing sensor data and running very complex algorithms that result in autonomous decision-making plus intelligent behavior.

Additionally, body materials combine with electronic; electrical; and mechanical components toward achieving a complete structure and functioning as a whole machine. This kind of composition of hardware features in humanoid robots allows for easy integration of technologies so that they attain human-like features and can perform duties across various industries such as healthcare, entertainment, research, and education.



China to grow at the fastest CAGR during forecast period.



China is a manufacturing hub for semiconductors and electronic components, electronic chips, and sensors, which are exported to the rest of the world. The country has huge potential in manufacturing and selling sensor-based devices. It is also home to some of the leading humanoid robot manufacturers such as Hanson Robotics Ltd and UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd. China is making great progress in the mass production of humanoid robots and plans to reach this milestone by 2025. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), has laid out a comprehensive roadmap for the development of humanoid robots as a key component of the national industrial strategy.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 45.5% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Case Study Analysis

Eobuwie.Pl Retail Store Enhances Customer Experience by Implementing Pepper Humanoid Robot

Princess Nourah University Improves Student Engagement and Innovation by Deploying Pepper Humanoid Robot

Neom Bay Airport Creates Efficient Travel Experience by Adopting Pepper Humanoid Robot

Aramco Enhances Employee Engagement by Employing Pepper Humanoid Robot

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Improves Customer Engagement by Deploying Pepper Humanoid Robot

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Constant Focus on Developing Humanoid Robots with Advanced Features

Increasing Use of Humanoids in Education Sector

Surging Deployment of Humanoid Robots in Retail Stores

Rising Demand for Humanoid Robots from Healthcare Sector

Restraints

Requirement for Significant Capital Investment and Extensive R&D Expenditure in Humanoid Robots

Performance Limitations of Humanoid Robots in Untested Environments

Opportunities

Rapidly Growing Elderly Population Worldwide

Rising Demand for Humanoid Robots from Logistics Sector

Increasing Adoption of Humanoid Robots in Search and Rescue Operations

Challenges

Safety Concerns Limiting Adoption of Humanoid Robots

Limited Awareness About Advantages of Humanoid Robots

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Type

Average Selling Price Trend of Humanoid Robots, by Region

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Sensors and Actuators

Natural Language Processing

Complementary Technologies

Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

Adjacent Technologies

5G Technology and Industrial Automation

Internet of Things (IoT)

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Humanoid Robot Market

Key AI Use Cases in Humanoid Robot Market

AI Integration by Humanoid Robot Manufacturers for Different Use Cases

Interconnect Adjacent Ecosystem

Impact on Service Robotics Market

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Companies Featured

Softbank Robotics Group

Robotis

Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd.

Pal Robotics

Agility Robotics

Kawada Robotics Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Hyulim Robot

Samsung

Tesla

Engineered Arts Limited

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Robo Garage Co. Ltd.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Robotics Lab

Hajime Research Institute, Ltd.

Promobot Corp.

Ez-Robot

Macco Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International

Wowwee Group Limited

Apptronik

Sanbot Innovation Technology. Ltd

Figure

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Beyond Imagination

1X Technologies

Limx Dynamics Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tu20l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

