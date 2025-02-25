Anti-money Laundering Market Trends Analysis Report 2025: Market Expands as Governments Tighten Regulations on Financial Crime - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-money Laundering Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Product, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-money laundering market size is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2030

The growing adoption of digital and mobile payments is driving the anti-money laundering market. The rise of e-commerce and mobile payments has created new possibilities for cybercriminals to launder money and finance terrorism. AML solutions need to be able to monitor and detect suspicious activity in these channels. This has led to the development of new anti-money laundering market solutions specifically designed for digital and mobile payments.







Moreover, the need for collaboration and information sharing between financial institutions and regulators is driving the anti-money laundering market growth. Financial crime is a global problem, and cybercriminals often operate across borders. Effective AML solutions require the cooperation of financial institutions and regulators across jurisdictions. This has led to the development of new information-sharing platforms and the adoption of common standards for anti-money laundering market compliance.



To combat money laundering and terrorism funding, government bodies worldwide have implemented laws and regulations. The Financial Action Task Force, an inter-governmental organization, supports countries in updating and establishing anti-money laundering laws. Since anti-money laundering laws differ from country to country, financial institutions need to comply with country-specific policies to avoid any legal issues. Adhering to these policies, financial institutions can establish a structured set of procedures to prevent unlawful funds from infiltrating their financial systems.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on anti-money laundering market. The pandemic has led to an increase in online transactions, which has created new opportunities for fraud and financial crime. AML solutions can help financial institutions monitor and detect fraudulent transactions in real-time, reducing the risk of financial crime during these uncertain times.



Anti-money Laundering Market Report Highlights

The software segment led the market and accounted for 63.0% of the global revenue in 2024

The transaction monitoring segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024. The growth attributed to the rising financial crimes, which necessitates advanced monitoring systems capable of analyzing vast volumes of transactions in real-time

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024. The on-premise segment of the anti-money laundering market remains crucial for organizations that prioritize control and security over their compliance systems

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024

The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Impact Analysis

Market Challenge Impact Analysis

Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

Anti-Money Laundering Market Analysis Tools

Porter's Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

NICE Actimize

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

BAE Systems

Accenture

Open Text Corporation

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nds9gg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment