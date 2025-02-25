U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Research 2025-2030 with Competitive Analysis of ABBOTT, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single-channel, Dual-channel), Competitive Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. deep brain stimulation in parkinson's disease market size is anticipated to reach USD 849.50 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.19% from 2025 to 2030

The market is driven by various factors, such as novel product launches, and rising healthcare expenditure. Increasing regulatory approvals play a crucial role in driving market growth as they provide a level of assurance to healthcare professionals and patients regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices, thereby encouraging their adoption in clinical practice. For instance, in January 2024, FDA clearance for Abbott's Liberta RC DBS Device represented a significant milestone in advancing therapeutic interventions for PD.







Liberta RC DBS, distinguished as the smallest rechargeable DBS device in its class, introduced notable technological features, such as the NeuroSphere Virtual Clinical, enabling remote programming capabilities. This regulatory endorsement underscored adherence of the device to stringent safety and efficacy standards and positioned it as a pioneering solution in the field of neuromodulation.

The incorporation of remote programming capabilities in the Liberta RC DBS device by Abbott aligns strategically with prevailing healthcare trends, augmenting patient convenience and broadening the device's acceptance within the medical community. Abbott's recent achievement of securing FDA clearance for Liberta RC DBS is anticipated to catalyze transformative shifts in market dynamics, propelling heightened interest and fostering increased adoption within the U.S. DBS sector for PD treatment.



U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Report Highlights

The dual-channel segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 59.04% in 2024 and is expected to register at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

This growth is attributed to technological advancements and novel product launches by industry key players

One of the key factors driving the market growth is increasing regulatory approval for deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices in Parkinson's disease (PD) treatment

Regulatory approvals offer opportunities for manufacturers to market and commercialize their devices, fostering competition

This competition often results in technological advancements, device design improvements, and potentially more cost-effective options, which further contribute to market growth

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $556.79 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $849.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Technological Advancements In Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

3.2.1.2. Increasing Prevalence Of Parkinson's Disease

3.2.1.3. Government Funding For Research And Development

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Complex Regulatory Framework

3.2.2.2. Risk And Complications Associated With DBS Surgery

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.3.1. Increasing Clinical Studies On DBS Assessments For Parkinson's Disease

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Alternatives For DBS System

3.3. U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Single-Channel

4.4.1. Single-Channel U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Dual-Channel

4.5.1. Dual-Channel U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation In Parkinson's Disease Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Participant Categorization

5.2. Key Company Profiles

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Financial Performance

5.2.3. Service Benchmarking

5.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



Companies Featured

ABBOTT

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

