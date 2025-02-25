Africa Loyalty Programs Market Databook 2025, with Safaricom, Paga, M-Pesa, Airtel Money, MTN MoMo, Pick n Pay, JumiaPay, Paycode, TradeDepot, Shoprite, Flutterwave, Takealot, Ecobank and More

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Africa is expected to grow by 18.1% on annual basis to reach US$852.4 million in 2025.



In value terms, the loyalty market in the region has recorded a CAGR of 19.8% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in Africa will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 15.6% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market is expected to increase from US$721.7 million in 2024 to reach US$1.52 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Africa With over 50 KPIs at the country and regional level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Loyalty programs in Africa are being shaped by digital and mobile-first strategies, catering to the region's unique economic and technological landscape. Mobile-driven rewards, cashback incentives, gamification, and financial inclusion initiatives drive customer engagement, while ESG considerations and blockchain innovations are emerging as future trends. Over the next few years, the continued expansion of mobile money and e-commerce will further enhance the role of loyalty programs, creating more integrated and accessible rewards ecosystems across Africa.



Expansion of Mobile-Driven Loyalty Programs Across Africa

Mobile-based loyalty programs are becoming the dominant model across Africa, replacing traditional paper-based and card-based systems. In Kenya, Safaricom's Bonga Points integrates seamlessly with M-Pesa, allowing users to redeem points for airtime, shopping, and travel. Paga, a leading mobile payment platform in Nigeria, has introduced reward-based incentives for frequent transactions. Similarly, in South Africa, Vodacom's VodaBucks rewards customers for using mobile services, aligning with high mobile penetration rates.

The high mobile penetration rate across Africa, particularly in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, is a key driver. Mobile money platforms like M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and MTN MoMo have made mobile-based rewards programs more accessible. Additionally, the lack of traditional banking infrastructure in some regions has led to the rise of mobile wallets, which now incorporate loyalty features.

Mobile-driven loyalty programs will continue to expand, integrating more deeply with digital payments and e-commerce platforms. We expect more partnerships between telecom providers, banks, and retailers to enhance loyalty offerings, making them more personalized and accessible to a wider audience.

Growth of Cashback and Discount-Based Loyalty Programs in Retail

Cashback and discount-driven loyalty models are increasingly popular, particularly in countries with high economic pressures. In South Africa, Pick n Pay's Smart Shopper program offers discounts and personalized rewards based on spending behavior. In Nigeria, platforms such as JumiaPay provide cash back on purchases, encouraging repeat transactions. Ghanaian fintech startups like Paycode also introduce cashback rewards to incentivize mobile payment adoption.

Rising inflation and economic uncertainty have made cashback-based loyalty programs more attractive to consumers looking for tangible, immediate benefits. Additionally, the growing e-commerce ecosystem in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, encourages online retailers to offer cashback incentives to drive customer retention.

More retailers and financial service providers will integrate cashback features into their loyalty programs. As fintech solutions expand, we may see increased collaboration between banks, mobile money providers, and retailers to offer seamless cashback redemption options.

Expansion of Informal Retail Loyalty Programs in Sub-Saharan Africa

Loyalty programs increasingly target informal retail networks, which dominate Africa's consumer landscape. TradeDepot enables small retailers to earn rewards for bulk purchases in Nigeria through its digital platform. In Kenya, Twiga Foods, a B2B supply chain platform, offers incentives to small shop owners who regularly stock their inventory through Twiga.

The digitization of informal retail will continue to grow, with loyalty programs critical in improving supply chain efficiency. More fintech and B2B commerce platforms will likely introduce rewards for small retailers, strengthening relationships between suppliers and merchants.

Rising Adoption of Gamification in Loyalty Programs

Gamification is becoming an increasingly important engagement tool in African loyalty programs. In Nigeria, Paga's loyalty system incorporates game-like elements, such as challenges and milestones, to encourage frequent transactions. In Kenya, Jumia Kenya has introduced gamified loyalty features during promotional periods, such as Black Friday, where users unlock rewards based on purchase milestones.

The growing smartphone penetration among younger consumers has driven demand for interactive and engaging loyalty experiences. Social media and mobile applications have made it easier for brands to introduce gaming elements encouraging customer participation.

Integration of Loyalty Programs with Financial Inclusion Initiatives

Loyalty programs in Africa are increasingly being linked to financial inclusion efforts. M-Pesa's Bonga Points in Kenya allows unbanked customers to access financial benefits, while in Nigeria, fintech companies like OPay reward users for mobile money transactions. MTN MoMo in Uganda has also integrated loyalty features that reward frequent digital transactions.

Africa has one of the highest rates of unbanked populations, and mobile money services have stepped in to bridge this gap. Governments and financial institutions are encouraging digital financial literacy, and loyalty incentives are a powerful tool to promote consistent usage of these services.

Increased Focus on ESG-Driven Loyalty Programs

African brands are beginning incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into their loyalty programs. Pick n Pay's South Africa Smart Shopper program incentivizes customers to choose eco-friendly products. Some airlines and transportation providers, such as Kenya Airways, are exploring carbon offset rewards for eco-conscious travelers.

Rising awareness of climate change and government sustainability initiatives are pushing brands to adopt environmentally friendly incentives. Additionally, consumers are becoming more conscious of ethical and sustainable purchasing choices.

Competitive Landscape of the Loyalty Market in Africa



The African loyalty market is highly fragmented but rapidly evolving due to fintech innovation, mobile payment adoption, and retail sector expansion. Unlike in North America or Europe, coalition loyalty programs remain underdeveloped, with mobile-first fintech and telecom-led rewards driving market competition. Over the next 2-4 years, consolidation among fintech firms, expansion of retail-based rewards, and super app-driven loyalty ecosystems will define the competitive landscape, shaping how brands engage with African consumers.



Competitive Intensity and Market Structure

High competition in fintech and mobile-based loyalty: The African loyalty market is dominated by fintech-driven and mobile wallet-integrated rewards programs, as traditional coalition loyalty models have limited presence. Platforms like M-Pesa's Bonga Points (Kenya), e& money rewards (UAE, Africa), and OPay's loyalty incentives (Nigeria) are driving engagement through digital transactions rather than traditional point-based programs.

Retail and telecom-led programs gaining traction: Loyalty programs in Africa are heavily influenced by telecom and retail industries, with brands like Safaricom's Bonga Points (Kenya), MTN MoMo rewards (Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa), and Shoprite Xtra Savings (South Africa) leading the market. These programs focus on cashback, airtime rewards, and essential goods discounts to drive customer retention.

Fragmented market with no dominant coalition program: Unlike Europe and North America, Africa lacks a major coalition loyalty network. Instead, individual businesses or fintech platforms lead the sector. Fintech and super app players like Flutterwave, JumiaPay, and Paga are expanding payment-linked rewards, but no single company dominates the loyalty ecosystem across multiple industries.

Types of Players in the Loyalty Market

Fintech and mobile wallet-based loyalty programs dominate: Africa's high mobile penetration and low banking access have made fintech-driven rewards programs the primary loyalty mechanism. M-Pesa (Kenya, Tanzania), OPay (Nigeria), and MTN MoMo (Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria) integrate loyalty incentives into mobile money platforms, rewarding transactions with cashback and discounts.

Retail and supermarket-driven programs gaining traction: Supermarket chains like Shoprite (South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya) and Carrefour (Egypt, Kenya, Morocco) are expanding loyalty initiatives focused on discounts, personalized deals, and cashback-based incentives. Pick n Pay's Smart Shopper program in South Africa is one of the region's largest standalone retail loyalty schemes.

Telecom and e-commerce loyalty programs growing: Telecom brands like Vodacom, Airtel, and Orange offer loyalty rewards tied to airtime purchases, data usage, and mobile payments, making telecom-led loyalty a key sector in Africa. E-commerce platforms like Jumia and Takealot also integrate discount-based and cashback loyalty models to drive digital commerce adoption.

Market Fragmentation vs. Consolidation

Highly fragmented market with multiple localized players: Unlike Europe and North America, Africa's loyalty sector lacks a dominant coalition program, leading to regional fragmentation. Each country has separate fintech-led and retailer-specific loyalty programs, limiting cross-border reward flexibility.

Super apps driving partial consolidation in some regions: Platforms like JumiaPay (Africa-wide), Paga (Nigeria), and Safaricom's M-Pesa (East Africa) are attempting to create loyalty ecosystems that combine shopping, payments, and rewards. However, most programs still operate in silos without large-scale coalition partnerships.

Bank-led loyalty programs are growing but remain niche: Unlike in Europe and the U.S., banks play a smaller role in loyalty programs in Africa. However, companies like UBA (United Bank of Africa) and Ecobank are integrating cashback and tiered rewards systems for credit card holders, indicating early signs of banking-sector loyalty growth.

Low banking penetration limits traditional loyalty models: Less than 40% of Africans have access to formal banking, so many consumers rely on mobile money platforms instead of credit card-linked loyalty programs. This limits the applicability of Western-style reward systems that depend on credit transactions.

High cost of consumer acquisition in a price-sensitive market: Many African consumers are highly price-conscious, making it challenging for businesses to charge for subscription-based loyalty programs. Brands must focus on cashback, discounts, and basic rewards rather than exclusive premium-tier incentives common in Western markets.

Regulatory and infrastructure challenges vary by country: Countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya have favorable digital payment regulations, enabling fintech-driven loyalty growth. However, some regions face infrastructure issues, low digital literacy, and inconsistent data protection laws, making it difficult for global brands to scale.

Market Outlook: Competitive Shifts Over the Next 2-4 Years

Fintech and mobile wallet-driven loyalty programs will dominate: Digital payments will remain Africa's primary driver of loyalty programs. For instance, M-Pesa's expansion in Ethiopia and Ghana and JumiaPay's growing user base will lead to more integrated mobile-first rewards systems.

Retail and supermarket loyalty expansion will increase: Major retail players will strengthen personalized rewards and AI-driven recommendations, as seen in Pick n Pay's partnership with banks for linked rewards in South Africa. Expansion into North and West Africa will create new competitive pressures for local supermarkets.

Super apps and digital ecosystems will push for consolidation: More fintech players and mobile payment providers will attempt to consolidate loyalty offerings across multiple industries. For instance, Paga (Nigeria) and MTN MoMo (West Africa) are expanding beyond payments into e-commerce, remittances, and rewards, signaling a potential shift toward regional loyalty ecosystems.

Key Market Players Include:

Safaricom (Kenya) – Bonga Points loyalty program

(Kenya) – Bonga Points loyalty program Paga (Nigeria) – Mobile payment platform with rewards-based incentives

(Nigeria) – Mobile payment platform with rewards-based incentives Vodacom (South Africa) – VodaBucks rewards program

(South Africa) – VodaBucks rewards program M-Pesa (Kenya, Tanzania) – Mobile money platform with loyalty features

(Kenya, Tanzania) – Mobile money platform with loyalty features Airtel Money – Mobile money platform

– Mobile money platform MTN MoMo (Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa) – Mobile money platform with loyalty rewards

(Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa) – Mobile money platform with loyalty rewards Pick n Pay (South Africa) – Smart Shopper loyalty program

(South Africa) – Smart Shopper loyalty program JumiaPay (Nigeria, Africa-wide) – Cashback rewards for purchases

(Nigeria, Africa-wide) – Cashback rewards for purchases Paycode (Ghana) – Fintech company offering cashback rewards

(Ghana) – Fintech company offering cashback rewards TradeDepot (Nigeria) – Digital platform for small retailers with rewards for bulk purchases

(Nigeria) – Digital platform for small retailers with rewards for bulk purchases Twiga Foods (Kenya) – B2B supply chain platform with incentives for small shop owners

(Kenya) – B2B supply chain platform with incentives for small shop owners Jumia (Kenya, Nigeria) – E-commerce platform with gamified loyalty features

(Kenya, Nigeria) – E-commerce platform with gamified loyalty features OPay (Nigeria) – Fintech company with loyalty incentives for mobile money transactions

(Nigeria) – Fintech company with loyalty incentives for mobile money transactions MTN MoMo (Uganda) – Mobile money platform with loyalty rewards

(Uganda) – Mobile money platform with loyalty rewards Shoprite (South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya) – Xtra Savings loyalty program

(South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya) – Xtra Savings loyalty program Carrefour (Egypt, Kenya, Morocco) – Retail loyalty program

(Egypt, Kenya, Morocco) – Retail loyalty program e& Money (UAE, Africa) – Digital payment rewards program

(UAE, Africa) – Digital payment rewards program Flutterwave – Fintech platform expanding payment-linked rewards

– Fintech platform expanding payment-linked rewards Takealot (South Africa) – E-commerce platform with cashback loyalty models

(South Africa) – E-commerce platform with cashback loyalty models United Bank of Africa (UBA) – Bank integrating cashback and tiered rewards systems

– Bank integrating cashback and tiered rewards systems Ecobank – Bank with loyalty program for credit card holders

– Bank with loyalty program for credit card holders Kenya Airways – Exploring carbon offset rewards for eco-conscious travelers

