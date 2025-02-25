Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis Report 2025: Steep Rise in the Development of Biological Therapies & High Demand for Improved Safety in Injectables - Global Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By (Disposable, Reusable), By Material (Glass, Plastic), By Application (Anaphylaxis, Diabetes), End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prefilled syringes market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.73 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.50% from 2025 to 2030. Key factors driving the market expansion include technological advancements in auto-injectors and growing usage of prefilled syringes owing to its reduced prices per dose.







The current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a substantial impact on the industry. The pandemic has resulted in a significant surge in demand for emergency supplies, medical disposables, medicines, and hospital equipment. According to American Pharmaceutical Review in December 2021, COVID-19 vaccines are being created at an unprecedented rate in response to the worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 vaccination doses totaled 7.3 billion by November 9, 2021, with approximately 30.3 million doses provided daily.



As a result of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, resulting in increased demand for prefilled syringes. For instance, in March 2022, Schott announced further investments in its pharma sector, including expanding its capacity in Hungary for prefillable glass syringe production. The increased capacity is likely to benefit the global market and provide greater supply security for major pharmaceutical corporations and contract manufacturing firms. As a result, due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection in 2020, sales of prefilled syringes increased globally.



Furthermore, emergency syringes used to treat some of COVID-19's most significant side effects such as heart damage have historically been scarce. Despite the heightened demand during the outbreak, manufacturers provide various programs that identifies high-quality, protected supply bases for medications that are or could be added to the national drug scarcity list.



Prefilled Syringes Market Report Highlights

The disposable segment accounted for the largest market share of 91.5% in 2024 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The glass segment accounted for the largest share of 50.4% in 2024. The glass acts as a strong barrier against external elements like moisture, oxygen, and light.

The vaccines and immunizations segment accounted for the largest share of 25.9% in 2024. Numerous vaccines require multiple doses to be administered over a period of time.

North America prefilled syringes market accounted for the 32.0% revenue share in 2024

Companies Featured

BD

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT Pharma AG

Stevanato Group

Nipro Corporation

Terumo

West pharmaceuticals

Fresenius

Catalent

Aptar Pharma

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Prefilled Syringes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Steep rise in the development of biological therapies

3.2.1.2. High demand for the improved safety in injectable

3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of self-care devices

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited production of plastic syringes

3.2.2.2. Negative impact on the environment due to pollution

3.3. Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Prefilled Syringes Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Prefilled Syringes Market: Material Movement Analysis

4.3. Prefilled Syringes Market by Material Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Glass

4.6. Plastic



Chapter 5. Prefilled Syringes Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Prefilled Syringes Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Prefilled Syringes Market by Type Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Disposable

5.6. Reusable



Chapter 6. Prefilled Syringes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Prefilled Syringes Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Prefilled Syringes Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5. Vaccines and immunizations

6.6. Rheumatoid Arthritis

6.7. Anaphylaxis

6.8. Diabetes

6.9. Autoimmune diseases

6.10. Oncology

6.11. Others



Chapter 7. Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3. Prefilled Syringes Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million)

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.5. Hospitals

7.6. Mail Order Pharmacies

7.7. Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Chapter 8. Prefilled Syringes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Regional Prefilled Syringes Market movement analysis

8.3. Prefilled Syringes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type, Material Application & Distribution Channel

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Key Company Profiles

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lv7p6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment