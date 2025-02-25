U.S. Air Purifier Market Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Key Players Daikin Industries, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation and IQAir Group

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Electrostatic Precipitator), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Type, By Coverage Range, By Application (Commercial), By State, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030. The harmful effects of air pollution on human health have led to an increase in demand for air purifiers in the U.S. As people become more aware of the impact of air pollution on their health, they are taking steps to mitigate its effects by investing in air purifiers for their homes and offices. With the rise in air pollution levels in many parts of the U.S., the demand for air purifiers is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.



With the regulations and standards set by the federal government about air quality maintenance, there has been a growing demand for air purifiers in the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set strict standards for air quality, and many states have their regulations as well. For instance, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set some standards related to ventilation and air contaminants. Such standards are likely to drive the demand for air purifiers in the U.S.





The ongoing urbanization and changing housing trends have led to the rising demand for air purifiers. As a large number of people reside in densely populated areas with high levels of air pollution, the requirement for effective air purification becomes paramount. Moreover, the shift toward small living spaces, such as apartments and condominiums, increases the importance of compact and efficient air purifiers.



Technological advancements have further played a significant role in driving the demand for air purifiers. The modern air purifiers available in the market come equipped with advanced features such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and UV-C light technology. Moreover, the key market players are integrating IoT-based technologies with air purifiers, which allow users to control the device remotely through their smartphones or voice assistants. With such advanced features, air purifiers have become more efficient, user-friendly, and convenient to use, thereby driving their demand in the market.



Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, and IQAir Group are major players in the U.S. market. Strategies adopted by these companies usually include expansion of their market reach by undertaking partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches. For instance, in January 2023, Panasonic Corporation introduced the nanoe X portable in-vehicle air cleaner, catering to the North American markets, aimed at enhancing and safeguarding cabin air purity. This innovative air purifier not only effectively diminishes odors but also works to inhibit viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens, both in the air and on surfaces within the vehicle cabin.



In January 2024, COWAY CO., LTD. introduced the Airmega 100 air purifier, expanding its range of best-in-class products for cleaner air in the U.S. market. This latest addition marks Airmega's debut cylindrical model and is offered at Coway's most affordable price point ever, making it an accessible option for smaller spaces.



The activated carbon segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to its ability to absorb gases and odors emanating from cooking, mold, chemicals, pets, and smoke.

The online segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as more and more consumers choose to purchase air purifiers through e-commerce platforms.

Standalone or portable air purifiers are designed to filter air and remove airborne particles, such as bacteria, viruses, and dust particles.

The below 250 Sq. Ft. segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. These air purifiers are portable, compact, and lightweight, making them easy to move from room to room as needed.

The commercial segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Air purifiers have witnessed a significant surge in adoption within commercial applications, driven by a growing awareness of indoor air quality and its impact on the health and well-being of occupants.

Companies Featured

Daikin Industries

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

AprilAire

LG Electronics

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Unilever (Blueair)

Dyson

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

SharkNinja

Lasko Products, LLC (Germ Guardian)

Vesync Co., Ltd (Arovast Corporation)

COWAY

PuroAir

IQAir Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United States





