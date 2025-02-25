Italian fashion brands Alcott and Gutteridge, part of Capri Group, team up with Nedap for a full store estate RFID rollout

GROENLO, the Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP) , the global leader in RFID solutions, has been chosen by CAPRI GROUP to deploy iD Cloud for their brands Alcott and Gutteridge. The rollout will encompass all stores across all regions of Italy, as well as Austria, Germany, Spain, Greece, Armenia, and UAE. Nedap's iD Cloud enables increased stock accuracy and optimizes product availability. This lays the foundation for streamlined omnichannel operations as part of CAPRI GROUP's long-term strategic objectives.

The deployment will see CAPRI GROUP benefit from Nedap's experience in international RFID deployments. CAPRI GROUP chose Nedap iD Cloud for its scalability, seamless integration capabilities, and proven track record in the fashion industry. Knowing where products are located on an item-level will enhance CAPRI GROUP's ability to quickly scale omnichannel services and provide an improved shopping experience for customers.

Nedap's comprehensive international support and extensive expertise in the fashion sector were pivotal in CAPRI GROUP's decision. The rollout will further CAPRI GROUP's goal to be a leading online player and strengthen its international market position.

Marco Buono, COO at CAPRI GROUP: "RFID will enable us to achieve our strategic objectives of improving the overall customer experience at all stages of the buying process. In such a competitive and volatile environment, reliable information is always crucial to meet our international growth objectives. Having the security of being accompanied by a partner with the experience and capabilities of Nedap in the fashion industry gave us full confidence that we were in the best hands to help us realize our full potential."

With the initial phase focusing on optimizing in-store operations and customer experience, CAPRI GROUP plans to expand the iD Cloud implementation to Loss Prevention and Supply Chain solutions, ensuring a comprehensive approach to retail innovation.

CAPRI GROUP's adoption of Nedap's iD Cloud demonstrates its commitment to leveraging advanced technology for operational excellence and enhanced customer satisfaction. This collaboration is set to significantly drive profitability through increased store performance and improved operational efficiency.

Sergio Gutiérrez, Director iD Cloud Southern Europe at Nedap:"We are very pleased to have signed a long-term partnership agreement with Italian-based retailer CAPRI GROUP for the implementation of iD Cloud in all brand stores. The full stock visibility iD Cloud provides will be a turning point for CAPRI GROUP in the purchasing and replenishment management. Also, the fact that iD Cloud platform is centrally managed assures CAPRI GROUP will always benefit from the latest and greatest features and security updates. This, coupled with the full integration capability of our platform with other systems, both hardware and software, will allow them to scale RFID in the rest of the value chain at the pace set by the customer."

