PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

25 February 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 24 February 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 24/02/2025

Purchase Price: £6.80		Matching Shares

Award Date: 24/02/2025

Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles1818
Rob Harding1919

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Julian Coghlan
2. Simon Coles
3. Ben Ford
4. Robert Harding
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.80018
2.£6.80019
3.£6.80018
4.£6.80019
5.£6.80018
6.£6.80019
7.£6.80019
8.£6.80018
9.£6.80018
10.£6.80018
11.£6.80019
12.£6.80018
13.£6.80015
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.18£6.800£122.41
2.19£6.800£129.21
3.18£6.800£122.41
4.19£6.800£129.21
5.18£6.800£122.41
6.19£6.800£129.21
7.19£6.800£129.21
8.18£6.800£122.41
9.18£6.800£122.41
10.18£6.800£122.41
11.19£6.800£129.21
12.18£6.800£122.41
13.15£6.800£102.01
e)Date of the transaction24 February 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Julian Coghlan
2. Simon Coles
3. Benjamin Ford
4. Rob Harding
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£0.0033318
2.£0.0033319
3.£0.0033318
4.£0.0033319
5.£0.0033318
6.£0.0033319
7.£0.0033319
8.£0.0033318
9.£0.0033318
10.£0.0033318
11.£0.0033319
12.£0.0033318
13.£0.0033315
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.18£0.00333£0.05
2.19£0.00333£0.05
3.18£0.00333£0.05
4.19£0.00333£0.05
5.18£0.00333£0.05
6.19£0.00333£0.05
7.19£0.00333£0.05
8.18£0.00333£0.05
9.18£0.00333£0.05
10.18£0.00333£0.05
11.19£0.00333£0.05
12.18£0.00333£0.05
13.15£0.00333£0.04
e)Date of the transaction24 February 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue