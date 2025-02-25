Westland Insurance acquires Youngs Insurance Brokers’ West Burlington Office

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s fastest-growing insurance brokers, today announced that it acquired Youngs Insurance Brokers’ West Burlington operation. The acquisition was effective on February 21.

Youngs – Burlington West is a P&C brokerage that has served the Greater Toronto Area for over 20 years. With deep roots in its community, Youngs – Burlington West is experienced in providing custom-tailored insurance solutions to its clients. With this acquisition, Westland deepens its roots in Ontario, a province that is strategically important as the brokerage continues expanding across Canada.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Youngs’ West Burlington location to the Westland team,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “As we continue our growth journey across Canada, we feel privileged to partner with a brokerage with such a long and rich insurance history. We’re looking forward to joining forces with their team to continue providing their community with best-in-class insurance solutions and service.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

