U.S. Manga Market Trends Analysis Report 2025: $3.347 Bn Industry Flourishes with Social Media-Fueled Global Demand

The U.S. Manga market size is estimated to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.0% from 2025 to 2030

The market growth is attributed to several factors, such as the presence of several retail stores, high consumer spending capacity, and increasing use of social media to create, share, view, and discuss content related to manga. Social media has had a significant impact on the manga industry. It has opened the genre to a much larger audience, allowing for a more diverse range of opinions and perspectives. In addition, social media has made it easier for publishers to promote their manga to potential readers.



Before social media, publishers had difficulty reaching out to potential readers. Publishers can easily connect with potential readers by creating accounts on various platforms and sharing their content. According to Global Statistics, in 2024, 72.5% of the U.S. population (246.0 million people) were active social media users. In recent years, numerous manga titles have been adapted into anime, making them even more popular among fans, leading to higher sales of the original Manga. Manga covers a wide range of genres that cater to a growing audience, including children, teenagers, and adults. The inclusion of manga and graphic novels in primary and secondary education, as well as academic libraries, is further boosting market growth.



They cover relevant topics for mature audiences and can support students' literacy, comprehension, and language development. Moreover, activities involving manga and graphic novels have been found to stimulate engagement, enjoyment, and critical thinking in learning across various disciplines. They have also been used to develop professionalism and professional values in medical and business education fields. A survey by the School Library Journal, published in October 2023, has shown that the popularity of manga has increased significantly in school libraries in recent years. According to the librarians who responded to the survey, manga works now make up 43% of high school graphic novel purchases.



U.S. Manga Market Report Highlights

The digital segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 80% in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2024 to 2030 due to a rise in digital penetration and e-commerce growth

The offline segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to complementing digital platforms by providing physical access to manga titles through brick-and-mortar retailers, specialty bookstores, comic shops, and libraries

The action and adventure segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, as collaborations and crossovers with other forms of media, such as video games, movies, and television series, are used to promote manga

The female gender segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of influential female manga creators

The adult audience segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, due to the adaptation and popularity of manga through series and movies on platforms, such as Netflix and Crunchyroll.

