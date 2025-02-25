Capillary Electrophoresis Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bio-Techne, Qiagen, Helena Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Danaher, Merck, Shimadzu & more

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumable, Software), By Mode, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global capillary electrophoresis market size was estimated at USD 370.24 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing use in increasingly utilized in drug discovery, pharmacokinetics, and biomarker identification, coupled with rising need for personalized medicines and technological advancements are major factors driving the market. Furthermore, increasing R&D spending in drug discovery and development and rising number of clinical laboratories are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.







Capillary electrophoresis (CE) is increasingly utilized in drug discovery, pharmacokinetics, and biomarker identification due to its high resolution, sensitivity, and ability to separate complex mixtures of biomolecules. As pharmaceutical companies focus on precision medicine and personalized therapies, CE plays a crucial role in understanding molecular interactions and disease mechanisms. For instance, the CAPILLARYS 3 OCTA by Sebia is an advanced automated capillary electrophoresis system. It builds on the CAPILLARYS 2 FLEX-PIERCING and shares technology with the CAPILLARYS 3 TERA. It offers a wide range of assays for conditions such as myeloma, diabetes, hemoglobinopathies, and chronic alcohol abuse. Key benefits include a flexible and scalable platform, smart reagent management, advanced piloting software, and high throughput with up to 79 results per hour. It handles multiple sample types, including whole blood, urine, and serum.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and various types of cancer are driving demand for CE's. As it has high resolution and ability to separate complex mixtures of biomolecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, and carbohydrates make it invaluable in identifying disease-specific markers that traditional methods may overlook. In clinical settings, CE facilitates the detection and quantification of biomarkers indicative of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and various types of cancer. The technique allows for rapid and accurate profiling of patient samples, aiding in early diagnosis, disease monitoring, and personalized treatment strategies.



Technological advancements in electrophoresis systems. The shift towards minimally invasive diagnostics and point-of-care testing further drives the adoption of CE technologies. In addition, Recent technological innovations by manufacturers in capillary coatings, detection systems (e.g., fluorescence detection, mass spectrometry coupling), and automation have improved CE's throughput, sensitivity, and reproducibility. For instance, in September 2021, Sciex Company launched the BioPhase8800, a cutting-edge capillary electrophoresis system, which enables biological characterization during biopharmaceutical therapy. This innovative device allows for the simultaneous analysis of eight samples and features a multi-capillary design for Capillary Electrophoresis Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate (CE-SDS) applications. These advancements reduce analysis time and enhance data accuracy, making CE more attractive for high-throughput screening and routine laboratory applications.



The capillary electrophoresis industry is characterized by presence of several key players such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and mergers/acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and enhance market presence. Additionally, emerging companies and startups are introducing niche CE systems targeting specific applications or technological enhancements, contributing to market dynamism.



Governments initiatives and increasing funding and substantial investments are driving the market, further research organizations worldwide are allocating significant funds towards biotechnology and life sciences research, which includes investments in CE technologies. Funding initiatives aim to accelerate research in areas such as genomics and proteomics, thereby driving market growth. Government funding programs support research initiatives focused on advancing capillary electrophoresis technologies. Funds are directed towards basic research, applied sciences, and translational research aimed at improving healthcare outcomes, environmental monitoring, and agricultural sciences. These investments play a crucial role in driving technological innovations and expanding the utility of capillary electrophoresis across diverse fields.



Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, the analyst has segmented the global capillary electrophoresis market report on the basis of product, mode, application, end use, and region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $370.24 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $507.04 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Capillary Electrophoresis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing industry academia collaborations

3.2.1.3. Rising need for personalized medicines

3.2.1.4. Technological advancements

3.2.1.5. Increasing funding for genomics and proteomics research

3.2.1.6. Rising number of clinical laboratories

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Maintaining standardization across different instruments

3.2.2.2. Stringent regulations

3.3. Capillary Electrophoresis Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Capillary Electrophoresis Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market by Product, Revenue

4.4. Instrument

4.5. Consumables

4.6. Software



Chapter 5. Capillary Electrophoresis Market: Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Mode Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market by Mode Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Capillary Zone Electrophoresis

5.4.2. Capillary Gel Electrophoresis

5.4.3. Capillary Electrochromatography



Chapter 6. Capillary Electrophoresis Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Nucleic Acid Analysis

6.4.2. Protein analysis

6.4.3. Genomic DNA

6.4.4. Fragment Analysis

6.4.5. RNA/mRNA Analysis

6.4.6. Others



Chapter 7. Capillary Electrophoresis Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market by End Use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Research Organizations and Institutes

7.4.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.4.3. Clinical laboratories



Chapter 8. Capillary Electrophoresis Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

8.5. North America

8.6. Europe

8.7. Asia Pacific

8.8. Latin America

8.9. MEA



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

C.B.S Scientific

Bio-Techne

Qiagen

Helena Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Danaher

Merck

Shimadzu

