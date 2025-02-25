Viral Inactivation Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals, and Technological Advancements in Viral Inactivation Fueling Growth

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Inactivation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Service (Kits & Reagents), By Application (Vaccines & Therapeutics), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral inactivation market size is estimated to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.58% from 2025 to 2030

Rise in the number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, increase in FDA drug approvals, growth of the life sciences industry, increase in government funding for novel therapies, and drug development are some of the major factors contributing to the growth.







Immense growth has been witnessed in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry with a steady rise in the number of companies, drug launches, and new drug discoveries. With an increase in the number of diseases worldwide, the need for new & improved drugs and therapies has been witnessed on a global front. Increase in investment by top players in research and development coupled with the need to find new therapies for the treatment of diseases has contributed to immense growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, thereby accelerating growth.



Newer drugs are being developed by companies to offer incremental health benefits. Changing lifestyle of people across the globe and adoption of sedentary living habits are primary reasons responsible for the increase in the number of chronic diseases that require drugs and therapies for treatment. According to the FDA, in the year 2014, 41 novel drugs were approved and 45 in the consequent year. This has also been contributing to growth.



Immense funding has been witnessed in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the recent years. It has been observed that private players are the major contributors for the development of new drugs and therapies, however, there has been increasing government spending on the research and development of new therapies. Increase in funding has also resulted in growth in number of FDA approvals over the recent years. All these factors have been contributing to the immense growth of the viral inactivation market.



Viral Inactivation Market Report Highlights

The kits & reagents product segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 57.37% in 2024, attributed to the rise in biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies worldwide.

By application, the vaccines and therapeutics segment held the largest revenue share of 34.41% in 2024, attributed to the rising investments in R&D applications such as gene therapy and stem cell research.

In 2024, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 38.51%, attributed to the growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

North America accounted for the largest share owing to presence of dominant players and availability of sophisticated infrastructure along with healthcare reforms to curb the incidence of chronic diseases.

Companies Featured

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Clean Cells

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Merck KGaA

Mettler Toledo

Parker Hannifin Corp

Rad Source Technologies Inc

Sartorius AG

Texcell SA

Vironova AB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Viral Inactivation Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements in Viral Inactivation

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Viral Inactivation Techniques

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Viral Inactivation Market: Product & Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product & Service Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Viral Inactivation Market Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Viral Inactivation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product & Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Kits & Reagents

4.4.1. Kits & Reagents Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Systems & Accessories

4.6. Services



Chapter 5. Viral Inactivation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Viral Inactivation Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Viral Inactivation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Vaccines & Therapeutics

5.5. Stem Cell Products

5.6. Blood & Blood Products

5.7. Tissue/ Tissue Products

5.8. Cellular and Gene Therapy



Chapter 6. Viral Inactivation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Viral Inactivation Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Viral Inactivation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. CROs

6.6. Academic and Research Institutes

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Viral Inactivation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.3. Participant's Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vci6xf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment