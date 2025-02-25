Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: CROs and CDMOs Expand as Drug Companies Shift to Outsourcing

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Preclinical, Clinical), By Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases), By Service, By Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personalized medicine outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 112.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% from 2025 to 2030
The increasing awareness regarding benefits of personalized medicine, increasing application of personalized medicine in various diseases, such as rare diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and others, the requirement of specialized expertise, and the benefits of outsourcing the services are some of the major factors driving the market growth.
The increasing prevalence of diseases such as chronic diseases, rare diseases and infectious diseases is further increasing the demand for these medicines as it offers enhanced patient outcomes. According to the American Cancer Society report, Cancer Facts & Figures 2023, cancer was expected to cause around 609,820 deaths in the U.S. in 2023 and was expected to diagnose over 1.9 people in the same year.
The applications of personalized medicine have significantly increased in cancer care, which is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Personalized medicine or precision medicine is utilized for several indications in oncology such as early detection of certain cancers, identifying people with higher cancer risk, evaluation of treatment alternatives, and effect of treatment on patient's health. As the burden of these diseases increase, the demand for personalized medicine is also anticipated to witness growth.
Furthermore, CROs and CDMOs have witnessed significant growth during the past few years as most of the pharmaceutical companies are opting to outsource their drug development and manufacturing activities to these outsourcing companies. Building and maintaining internal capabilities for all aspects of personalized medicine, from development to manufacturing, requires several resources and investments.
Therefore, outsourcing these activities can allow companies to access specialized expertise, infrastructure, and resources according to their needs, thereby offering a cost-effective solution. Moreover, the complexity and risk associated with the development of personalized solutions, such as failures in the preclinical and clinical phases, offer a significant risk factor, while CROs can handle the complexities of later-stage development and manufacturing, allowing companies to streamline their operations and enhance their efficiency.
The awareness about personalized medicine has significantly increased in recent years owing to its several benefits, such as reducing trial and error prescribing, helping in avoiding adverse drug reactions, and shifting the medical importance from prevention to reaction. Personalized medicine offers the ability to use molecular markers that can indicate disease risk or presence even before clinical signs and symptoms appear, allowing for early treatments of diseases and thereby improving patient outcomes.
Similarly, the patient's non-compliance with offered treatment and medication can lead to adverse health effects such as Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR), which have been on a significant rise in past years. Thus, increasing cases of ADRs would boost the demand for better treatment options among people further driving the demand for personalized medicine. For instance, according to an article published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in January 2024, there were around 1.25 million serious adverse effects and approximately 175,000 deaths were recorded in the U.S. in 2022.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$112.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$223.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Market driver analysis
- Increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases
- Increasing awareness about the benefits of personalized medicine
- Increasing application of personalized medicine in various diseases
- Requirement of specialized expertise for personalized medicine development and manufacturing
Market restraints analysis
- Data privacy concerns
- Compliance issues with outsourcing
Market Analysis Tools
- Porter's five forces analysis
- PESTEL analysis
- COVID-19 impact analysis
Companies Featured
- Parexel International (MA) Corporation
- Syneos Health
- Catalent, Inc
- ICON plc
- Lonza
- Syngene International Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Infosys Limited
- Fujirebio
- Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.
Global Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market Report Segmentation
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Preclinical
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Oncology
- Rare Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Contract Manufacturing
- Contact Development
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Inhibitor Drugs
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Cell & Gene Therapy
- Other Therapeutic Products
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edwddr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment