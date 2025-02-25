Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: CROs and CDMOs Expand as Drug Companies Shift to Outsourcing

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Preclinical, Clinical), By Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases), By Service, By Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personalized medicine outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 112.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% from 2025 to 2030

The increasing awareness regarding benefits of personalized medicine, increasing application of personalized medicine in various diseases, such as rare diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and others, the requirement of specialized expertise, and the benefits of outsourcing the services are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as chronic diseases, rare diseases and infectious diseases is further increasing the demand for these medicines as it offers enhanced patient outcomes. According to the American Cancer Society report, Cancer Facts & Figures 2023, cancer was expected to cause around 609,820 deaths in the U.S. in 2023 and was expected to diagnose over 1.9 people in the same year.







The applications of personalized medicine have significantly increased in cancer care, which is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Personalized medicine or precision medicine is utilized for several indications in oncology such as early detection of certain cancers, identifying people with higher cancer risk, evaluation of treatment alternatives, and effect of treatment on patient's health. As the burden of these diseases increase, the demand for personalized medicine is also anticipated to witness growth.



Furthermore, CROs and CDMOs have witnessed significant growth during the past few years as most of the pharmaceutical companies are opting to outsource their drug development and manufacturing activities to these outsourcing companies. Building and maintaining internal capabilities for all aspects of personalized medicine, from development to manufacturing, requires several resources and investments.

Therefore, outsourcing these activities can allow companies to access specialized expertise, infrastructure, and resources according to their needs, thereby offering a cost-effective solution. Moreover, the complexity and risk associated with the development of personalized solutions, such as failures in the preclinical and clinical phases, offer a significant risk factor, while CROs can handle the complexities of later-stage development and manufacturing, allowing companies to streamline their operations and enhance their efficiency.



The awareness about personalized medicine has significantly increased in recent years owing to its several benefits, such as reducing trial and error prescribing, helping in avoiding adverse drug reactions, and shifting the medical importance from prevention to reaction. Personalized medicine offers the ability to use molecular markers that can indicate disease risk or presence even before clinical signs and symptoms appear, allowing for early treatments of diseases and thereby improving patient outcomes.

Similarly, the patient's non-compliance with offered treatment and medication can lead to adverse health effects such as Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR), which have been on a significant rise in past years. Thus, increasing cases of ADRs would boost the demand for better treatment options among people further driving the demand for personalized medicine. For instance, according to an article published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in January 2024, there were around 1.25 million serious adverse effects and approximately 175,000 deaths were recorded in the U.S. in 2022.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $112.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $223.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Preclinical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Contract Manufacturing

Contact Development

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Inhibitor Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cell & Gene Therapy

Other Therapeutic Products

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

