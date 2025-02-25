Promise Robotics expands its technology to homebuilders in Calgary with a new factory

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promise Robotics announced plans today to expand deployment of its production lines at a new 60,000-square-foot warehouse located in Calgary, Alberta. The AI company turning off-the-shelf industrial robots into autonomous production systems for home construction is set to begin operation in the summer of 2025, producing up to 1,000,000 square feet of housing annually. The expansion represents the latest advancements in automation and robotics in the homebuilding industry, harnessing Promise Robotics’ AI brain and robotic tooling to address housing shortages in Canada and the United States.

At a time when more homes are needed to meet the demand for housing, Promise Robotics is transforming how homes are built in a traditional industry that has not seen disruptive innovation for decades. The homebuilding industry is currently facing a lag in productivity. Promise Robotics, a company created by builders for builders, is tackling this issue. Their home building Factory-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform gives home builders the ability to boost production capacity, allowing homes to be built faster and with far fewer resources.

The new state-of-the-art robotic system in Calgary builds on the success of Promise Robotics’ Factory-as-a-Service facility in Edmonton and is creating more opportunities for the industry to build homes faster and more efficiently. Additionally, homes are built locally - using local materials, localized supply chains, and local labour- to ensure communities are supported at the point of construction, including the added benefit of solving skilled labour shortages across North America. Through automation and robotics, home builders can integrate fragmented processes and transform their blueprints into production-ready designs with AI-powered robots that produce homes from single-family to multi-story apartments.

Promise Robotics’ production systems can be rapidly deployed at an existing warehouse or temporary structure offsite or onsite to provide builders with a one-stop production solution from blueprint to assembly. Promise Robotics manages the entire automation lifecycle within factories as a service, freeing customers to focus on homebuilding and growing the business — something that has not been available before.

Through robotics and automation, Promise Robotics gives Canada’s home building industry the opportunity to be leaders in addressing the global housing shortage while unlocking new opportunities for job creation and upskilling a new generation of talent. The new Calgary facility will officially start production in Summer 2025.

QUOTES

“This new factory marks a major technological and business milestone, strengthening our ability to support our expanding network of homebuilding partners across Canada and the U.S. The high cost and complexity of automation have long kept homebuilders from investing in factories, but Promise Robotics changes that. Our solution removes capital and expertise barriers, enabling builders to adopt automation and scale production confidently.” - Ramtin Attar, CEO and co-founder of Promise Robotics.

"Promise Robotics’ expansion in Calgary strengthens Alberta’s economy and housing sector by bringing advanced AI and robotics to home construction. This will create high-quality jobs, support local supply chains and increase housing production at a time when Alberta needs it most." - Hon. Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Trade.

“The availability of quality housing is important to what makes Alberta an attractive place to invest, live, and work. IAC works closely with clients like Promise Robotics to help boost productivity in the homebuilding industry while creating jobs and building the economy. We look forward to following their growth and success in the coming years.” - Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can scale up and succeed without limits. To date, Invest Alberta has supported investments totaling nearly $24.9 billion and created 33,481 jobs since its inception in 2020. Investments are in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to tech, aviation, life sciences and beyond. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

About Promise Robotics

Promise Robotics is an AI company with a mission to enable the building industry to harness automation, increase efficiency, and tackle regional and national housing shortages to make housing more affordable. The company offers turnkey, ready-to-deploy industrial robotic systems powered by a proprietary cloud-based AI software platform that manages the entire production lifecycle from robotic sequence planning to factory floor operations. Promise Robotics manages the entire automation lifecycle through its proprietary software to allow customers to focus on homebuilding. For more information, please visit www.promiserobotics.com.