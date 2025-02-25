UPDATE – Spero Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) (Spero), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Esther Rajavelu, Spero’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, management will present and will be available for one-on-one meetings at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference being held in Boston, March 3rd – 5th, 2025. Details are as follows:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference Company presentation: Tuesday March 4, 2025 Time: 3:10 PM ET

To request a meeting or for more details about the conferences please reach out to your institutional contact.

The webcast may also be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Connect” tab. A replay will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and MDR bacterial infections.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

