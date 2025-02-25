Pixalate Releases APAC Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in January 2025

According to Pixalate’s research, the ‘Stealth Master: Assassin Ninja’ Bundle ID (com.stealthgame.master) in China led in the Google Play Store. In Singapore, the Bundle ID (319881193) for ‘Grindr’ on the Apple App Store ranked No. 1. In Japan, the Bundle ID (336435697) for ‘imo-International Calls & Chat’ was leading in the Google Play Store

London, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAC ad economies of China, Japan, Singapore, and India.

In addition to China, Japan, Singapore, and India, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Germany.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in January 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)

Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
336435697imo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
1369521645Words of Wonders: CrosswordFUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.imo.android.imoimimo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.imo.android.imoimhdimo HD - Video Calls and Chatsimo.im

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1502193377トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリGeoTechnologies, Inc.
1624606445クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまるdely, Inc.
579581125SmartNews: News That MattersSmartNews, Inc.

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
jp.gocro.smartnews.androidSmartNews: News That MattersSmartNews, Inc.
jp.wifishare.townwifiTownWiFi byGMOGMOタウンWiFi
com.tripledot.triple.tile.match.pair.game.three.master.objectTriple Tile: Match Puzzle GameTripledot Studios Limited

China - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.stealthgame.masterStealth Master: Assassin NinjaSayGames Ltd
com.fengiiley.frlegendsFR LegendsTWIN TURBO GAMES
com.hgamesart.ironmechSuper Crime Iron Hero RobotHGames-ArtWorks

India - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
336435697imo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
1509453185TeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFLEXTECH INC.
913492792OLX: Buy & Sell near youSobek Auto India Private Limited

India - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.truecallerTruecaller: Caller ID BlockerTruecaller
com.callapp.contactsCallApp: Caller ID & BlockCallApp Caller ID, Call Recorder & Spam Blocker

