Pixalate Releases EMEA Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in January 2025

According to Pixalate research, the ‘Wordscapes’ Bundle ID (com.peoplefun.wordcross) in the United Kingdom led in the Google Play Store; in Spain, the Bundle ID (com.dubox.drive) for ‘TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space’ on the Google Play Store claimed the top spot; in Germany, Bundle ID (382596778) for ‘Kleinanzeigen - without eBay’ ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store

London, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India and Singapore.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in January 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
384101264Daily Mail: Breaking Newsdmg media ltd
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
632064380Vinted: Sell vintage clothesVinted Limited

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.peoplefun.wordcrossWordscapesPeopleFun
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!Hungry Studio
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
692753615Wallapop - Sell & BuyWALLAPOP SL
632064380Vinted: Sell vintage clothesVinted Limited

Spain - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.wallapopWallapop - Sell & BuyWallapop
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
382596778Kleinanzeigen - without eBayMarktplaats BV
300000385SPORT1: Sport & Fussball NewsSPORT1 Online GmbH
367342259kicker Fußball Newskicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.ebay.kleinanzeigenKleinanzeigen - without eBayMarktplaats B.V.
com.easybrain.art.puzzleArt Puzzle - Jigsaw Art GamesEasybrain
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.

France - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
632064380Vinted: Sell vintage clothesVinted Limited
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
325658560BFM TV - radio et info en liveNextradioTV

France - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.pieyel.scrabbleScrabble® GO-Classic Word GameScopely
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW
com.gamebrain.hexasortHexa SortLion Studios Plus

Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
373963365Marktplaats - buy and sellMarktplaats BV
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED

Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
nl.marktplaats.androidMarktplaatsMarktplaats BV
com.vitastudio.mahjongVita MahjongVita Studio.
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
