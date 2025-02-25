Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Size to Reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2035 as Technology Advancements Drive Demand Across Multiple Sectors | Analysis by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market (Markt für Leistungshalbleiter aus Siliziumkarbid (SiC)) is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected valuation of USD 11.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Introduction: The Future of Power Electronics

The rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, renewable energy investments, and advancements in power electronics are key driving forces. Leading manufacturers are actively expanding production capacities and forging strategic partnerships to capitalize on the increasing demand for energy-efficient, high-performance power devices across multiple industries.





Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors have gained significant traction in high-power applications due to their superior thermal conductivity, higher breakdown voltage, and energy efficiency compared to traditional silicon-based devices.

These semiconductors are widely utilized in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, industrial power electronics, aerospace, and telecommunications. With global efforts to transition towards clean energy and electrification, the SiC semiconductor market is witnessing exponential demand, fostering innovation and investment.

Key Players in the Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corp

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co. Ltd

Semikron Danfoss

Recent Developments by Key Players:

Wolfspeed announced a major expansion of its SiC fabrication facility in the U.S. , aiming to meet the surging demand from EV and industrial applications.

announced a major expansion of its , aiming to meet the surging demand from EV and industrial applications. Infineon Technologies unveiled next-generation SiC MOSFETs , offering enhanced performance for automotive and renewable energy applications .

unveiled next-generation , offering enhanced performance for . STMicroelectronics partnered with major EV manufacturers to integrate SiC-based power solutions into next-gen electric vehicles .

partnered with to integrate . ROHM Co., Ltd. launched advanced SiC diodes and MOSFETs, catering to power electronics and industrial motor applications.

Market Growth and Scope:

The SiC power semiconductor market is expected to witness significant expansion, fueled by:

Rising EV penetration and charging infrastructure development

Increasing adoption of SiC devices in photovoltaic inverters and wind turbines

Advancements in SiC wafer manufacturing technology

Surging demand for high-performance computing and AI-driven power applications

Expansion of power-efficient industrial automation and grid infrastructure

Governments and private investors are heavily funding next-gen semiconductor R&D, ensuring steady technological advancements in high-voltage SiC solutions.

Market Drivers: Why Is the Market Growing?

Surging Demand for Energy-Efficient Power Electronics

Governments and industries are focused on reducing energy losses and enhancing power efficiency.

SiC power semiconductors enable lower power consumption and reduced heat generation, making them ideal for sustainable energy solutions.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Boom

EV manufacturers are shifting to SiC-based inverters and chargers for higher efficiency, increased range, and faster charging.

Tesla, BYD, and other automakers are integrating SiC in powertrain and battery management systems.

Expanding Renewable Energy Sector

SiC is crucial in solar inverters and wind energy converters, enabling higher power efficiency and lower operational costs.

Governments are incentivizing the adoption of SiC-based power solutions in clean energy projects.

5G Infrastructure and Data Centers

The rollout of 5G networks and high-performance data centers requires efficient, high-frequency power solutions.

SiC semiconductors offer lower switching losses and higher thermal conductivity, ideal for telecom power supplies.

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2035 Base Year 2024 Size in 2024 US$ 1.8 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2035 US$ 11.7Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 19.0% No. of Pages 621 Segments covered Product Type, Voltage, End-use Industry

Silicon Carbide Power Semicnductor Industry Outlook:

The SiC power semiconductor industry is set for exponential expansion, driven by investments in next-generation power solutions and green energy applications. Leading players are focusing on scaling production, securing raw material supply chains, and innovating new SiC-based power electronics. With the global semiconductor sector facing supply chain shifts and geopolitical realignments, companies are diversifying manufacturing bases and investing in domestic fabrication facilities.

Market Sementation:

Product Type Diode Power Module MOSFETs Others

Voltage Below 600V 601V- 1000V 1001V -1500V Above 1500V

End-use Industry Automotive & Transportation Electric Vehicle (EV) Powertrains On-board Chargers (OBC) Power Distribution Units (PDUs) Battery Management Systems (BMS) Thermal Management Systems Others Aerospace & Defense Avionics Systems Military Vehicle Electrification Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Thermal Management Systems Others Consumer Electronics Fast Charging Adapters Audio Amplifiers Television Power Supplies Home Appliances Wearable Devices Others IT & Telecommunication Telecom Power Supplies Server Power Distribution Optical Networking Equipment Cellular Base Stations Others Industrial Motor Drives Power Supplies Welding Equipment Induction Heating Systems Robotics and Automation Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC) Rest of the World

Why to Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis – Detailed insights into growth trends, drivers, and competitive landscape.

Detailed insights into growth trends, drivers, and competitive landscape. Strategic Investment Insights – Identify high-potential opportunities in EVs, renewables, and telecom.

Identify high-potential opportunities in EVs, renewables, and telecom. Technology Roadmap – Stay ahead of emerging SiC semiconductor innovations.

Stay ahead of emerging SiC semiconductor innovations. Forecast and Market Projections – Actionable data to support business expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the projected market size of the Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market?

The market is expected to exceed USD 11.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Q2. What are the major factors driving market growth?

Key drivers include EV adoption, renewable energy investments, advancements in SiC wafer technology, and growing industrial automation.

Q3. Which regions are leading the market growth?

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America and Europe, due to strong investments in EVs, clean energy, and power-efficient technologies.

Q4. Who are the key players in the market?

Major players include Wolfspeed, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, ROHM, and Mitsubishi Electric, among others.

Q5. What are the latest trends in the SiC power semiconductor market?

Top trends include EV and renewable energy adoption, transition to 8-inch SiC wafers, AI-driven power management, and industrial automation expansion.

