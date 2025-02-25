Pixalate’s LATAM Top 100 Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Grindr’ No. 1 in Brazil & Mexico on Apple App Store, ‘TeraBox’ Leads on Google Play Store in Mexico in January 2025

According to Pixalate’s research, the ‘Grindr’ Bundle ID (319881193) led in Brazil and Mexico on the Apple App Store for global open programmatic ad spend; in Brazil, the Bundle ID (eu.livesport.flashscore_com) for ‘Flashscore’ on the Google Play Store ranked no. 1

 | Source: Pixalate Pixalate

London, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Top 100 LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key LATAM ad economies, including Brazil and Mexico.

In addition to the Brazil and Mexico reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, India, France, and the Netherlands.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in January 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)

Brazil - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
498477945Moovit: Metro & Bus TransitMoovit App Global LTD
605569663Amerigo File ManagerIdeaSolutions S.r.l.

Brazil - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
eu.livesport.flashscore_comFlashscore live scores & newsFlashscore
com.xm.cseeiCSeeJFTECH CO., LTD.
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.

Mexico - Apple App Store

319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
1369521645Words of Wonders: CrosswordFUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
306310789Wattpad - Read & Write StoriesWattpad Corp

Mexico - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.grindrapp.androidGrindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
wp.wattpadWattpad - Read & Write StoriesWattpad.com

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                pixalate
                            
                            
                                reports
                            
                            
                                ad quality
                            
                            
                                programmatic ads
                            
                            
                                Google Play Store
                            
                            
                                Apple App Store
                            
                            
                                mobile apps
                            
                            
                                bundle uds
                            
                            
                                bundle ids
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data