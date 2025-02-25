Cybersecurity Market Opportunities Report 2025: Evolving Customer Needs and Stricter Requirements Drive Growth and Investments

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Cybersecurity, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study identifies the top 10 growth opportunities for the cybersecurity industry in 2025 that will emerge from the ongoing market trends. In 2025, cybersecurity businesses will continue navigating the evolving economic dynamics and volatility from global macro uncertainties. The emphasis will be on exploring growth opportunities amid market volatility and restraints.

Some trends shaping the cybersecurity sector include greater industry consolidation, mergers and acquisitions, cloud migration, and adoption of artificial intelligence and generative AI. The key growth opportunities discussed in this study are grounded in an array of security solutions, technologies, and concepts covered by the global cybersecurity practice area.

They include extended detection and response, cloud-native application protection platforms, identity access management, threat intelligence, application security posture management, human risk management, software supply chain security, and PKI-as-a-service.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: The Role of Generative AI in Shaping Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Automation Capabilities to Deliver Advanced Security for Organizations of All Regions, Maturity Levels, and Sizes

Growth Opportunity 3: The Evolving Cybersecurity Landscape Driving Human Risk Management Adoption

Growth Opportunity 4: Accelerated Cloud Migration Driving the Need for Cloud Security Tools

Growth Opportunity 5: The Proliferation of the Attack Surface Boosts Demand for Threat Intelligence (TI) Solutions

Growth Opportunity 6: Rising Demand for ASPM to Navigate Complexities in Modern Application Development

Growth Opportunity 7: AI Empowering Next-Gen Identity Security with Advanced Access, Governance, and Fraud Prevention Solutions

Growth Opportunity 8: Complementing Detection and Response with Prevention to Become Proactive

Growth Opportunity 9: Leveraging DevSecOps Principles and AI in Enhancing Software Supply Chain Security

Growth Opportunity 10: Outsourcing Digital Trust Expertise with PKI-as-a-Service for Enhanced Security and Operational Efficiency

