Commercial and Public Security Growth Analysis Report 2025: Digitalization and Augmented Capabilities Driving Opportunities

Digital transformation has been a recurring theme for the commercial and public security industry for more than a decade. Rapid technical developments are also not showing any sign of slowing down. All facets of security operations - including physical security, logical security, identity security, and cybersecurity systems - are digitizing, integrating advanced analytics and intelligence and creating more proactive responses to threats and attacks. Further capability enhancement to encourage real-time detection, response, and mitigation measures will help make security operations more proactive and augment overall resiliency.



For 2025, the publisher has identified 10 trends that will have a significant effect on security investment and decision-making throughout the year. Key trends such as integrating more digital applications and systems, automation and new intelligence sources, and expanding commercial use cases for various security technologies will offer new opportunities for vendors in their respective spaces.



For each trend, the publisher has identified how these trends have come to be and how security operators, vendors, and end users can prepare themselves for these capabilities. This analysis also identifies top Growth Accelerators or vendors offering solutions and functionality that capitalize on the identified trends and put them into practice.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Geopolitical Intelligence as a Core Functionality

Growth Opportunity 2: Rising OT Cybersecurity Awareness in Commercial Industries

Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of New Industry Regulations

Growth Opportunity 4: Artificial Intelligence Integration

Growth Opportunity 5: Sensorization to Augment Security Teams

Growth Opportunity 6: System-specific Mitigation, Detection, and Response Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 7: Secure-by-Design and System Hardening

Growth Opportunity 8: Supply Chain and Third-party Value Chain Security

Growth Opportunity 9: Digitized Public Safety Operations

Growth Opportunity 10: Digital-Physical Identity Convergence

