2025 Top 10 Public Cloud Services Strategic Imperatives Report

The cloud continues to serve as the foundation for digitalization; however, the cloud itself, and the way organizations use it, will be transformed by the torrent of new and innovative technologies. Technology companies that have one eye on immediate monetization opportunities and another on the horizon will be best positioned for continued success.
In this study, the publisher examines 10 strategic imperatives for the cloud industry: AI at the edge, quantum computing in cloud security, data silos, 6G technology, AI-driven hyperpersonalization, cloud technology in automotive, custom silicon innovation, green cloud computing, cloud in space, and blockchain-based decentralized storage. Some are already transforming markets; the impact of others is a few years away.
For each imperative, the publisher identifies growth opportunities that companies part of the public cloud ecosystem can explore. The publisher also highlights Companies 2 Action, which are companies ahead of the curve in exploring and launching next-generation solutions.
Top 10 Transformations Impacting Growth in Public Cloud Services, 2025
- Transformation 1: AI-driven Real-time Data Processing in Edge Computing
- Transformation 2: Adoption of Quantum Computing in Cloud Security Solutions
- Transformation 3: Overcoming Data Silos Within Cloud Infrastructures
- Transformation 4: Implementation of 6G Technology in Cloud Data Transfer Speeds
- Transformation 5: AI-driven Hyperpersonalization for Business SaaS Solutions
- Transformation 6: Use of Cloud Technologies in Automotive for Connected Vehicle Platforms
- Transformation 7: Custom Silicon Drives AI Innovation
- Transformation 8: Expansion of Cloud Services into Space-based Platforms
- Transformation 9: Global Shift to Green Cloud Computing Initiatives
- Transformation 10: Decentralized Cloud Storage Using Blockchain Technology
