Healthcare Cloud User Survey Report Q3 2024-Q1 2025 - Artificial Intelligence Growth and the Shift to Cloud-native Applications and Edge Computing

The story for 2024 is artificial intelligence (AI). Businesses across industries are scrambling to determine how they can leverage AI, particularly generative AI (GenAI), to meet their business goals. Public cloud providers are at the forefront of the effort to accelerate AI adoption among customers by developing foundational models and user-friendly toolsets.



Cloud continues to be foremost on the list of technologies that global healthcare organizations care about to achieve their objectives, followed by AI and machine learning (ML). With improving operational efficiencies and growing revenues being on top of the minds of healthcare C-level executives, hybrid, multicloud, and edge deployments are expected to grow in 2025 and beyond.



With the public cloud as the foundation, organizations worldwide continue to push their digital transformation initiatives. While the trend favors the public cloud, healthcare providers increasingly use different options, including on-premises data centers and edge locations. They seek a sophisticated hybrid management platform to manage deployment across many infrastructures.



Healthcare organizations continue to grow their cloud strategies to meet urgent business goals, such as improved patient experiences and innovation. While healthcare organizations continue to embrace hybrid and multicloud configurations, the lack of skills and knowledge gaps are the biggest hurdles to adoption. To overcome these, organizations continue to turn to managed and professional services to implement their enterprise cloud and digital strategies. Third-party partners belong to an increasingly complex and expanding ecosystem of industry experts and technology and service providers.



Cloud choice has moved up the stack as more than 80% of healthcare executives said they have apps deployed on the public cloud (e.g., AWS, MS Azure, and GCP), while most plan to migrate legacy/non-cloud apps to cloud environments in the next 24 months. They prefer to use custom or independent service provider (ISV) application programming interfaces (APIs) to deploy legacy apps on modern cloud platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings

Growth Environment

Survey Findings - Highlights

Key Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

Surge in Healthcare Cloud Adoption Versus Other Industries

Hybrid Cloud and Edge Computing Set the Pace for Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation Strategy

Healthcare Organizations' Strategic Priorities

Evolving Decision-maker Landscape

Technologies Driving the Digital Transformation

The Future is Data Driven

Challenges in Cloud Journeys

Cloud Infrastructure and Management

Infrastructure Adoption Patterns at the Heart of the Healthcare Digital Transformation

Cloud-first Approach for New Applications Drives Adoption

Legacy Applications Continue to Migrate to the Cloud

Healthcare Leverages Multiple Routes to Modernize Legacy Apps

Transforming Healthcare with Cloud Innovation

Cloud-driven Healthcare - Innovation, AI, and Transforming Patient Care

Public Cloud and On-premises Adoption

Edge Computing Growth Set to Explode by 2025

Third-party Services

Third-party Partnerships Will Grow Through 2026

Primary Partner Assisting Digital Transformation Implementation

Digital Transformation Demands Driving Third-party Engagements

Benefits of Engaging a Managed CSP

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

