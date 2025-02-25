Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX : TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 PM. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 12, 2025, in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2025 results in the morning. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Finally, the Corporation will host a conference call for the financial community on Tuesday, March 11, at 4:30 PM. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q1-2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date : Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time : 4:30 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates : March 11 to March 25, 2025 Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 Access code : 45639 # 2025 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS 2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 3rd quarter: Thursday, September 4, 2025 4th quarter: Wednesday, December 10, 2025



For further information:

Yan Lapointe

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

