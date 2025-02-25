Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

 | Source: Transcontinental Inc. Transcontinental Inc.

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX : TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 PM. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 12, 2025, in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2025 results in the morning. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Finally, the Corporation will host a conference call for the financial community on Tuesday, March 11, at 4:30 PM. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q1-2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
 
Date:Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time:4:30 PM
Dial-in numbers:1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors
   
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
 
Availability dates:March 11 to March 25, 2025
Access telephone numbers:1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code:45639 #
   
   
2025 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
 
2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
3rd quarter: Thursday, September 4, 2025
4th quarter: Wednesday, December 10, 2025


For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc