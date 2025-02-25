Andes Technology and proteanTecs Partner to Bring Performance and Reliability Monitoring to RISC-V Cores

TAIPEI, Taiwan and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- proteanTecs’ on-chip monitoring successfully integrated into the AndesCore™ AX45MPV RISC-V multicore vector processor

Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of RISC-V processor IP, and proteanTecs, a global leader of health and performance monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration enables joint customers to seamlessly integrate proteanTecs' on-chip monitoring IP into Andes’ RISC-V processor cores. Customers can then leverage proteanTecs’ real-time analytics software applications to optimize performance, reduce power consumption, detect faults, and enhance overall system reliability, during production and lifetime operation.

To kick off their partnership, proteanTecs’ monitoring IP has been successfully integrated on the AndesCore™ AX45MPV, a popular 64-bit RISC-V multicore vector processor. Equipped with powerful RISC-V vector processing and parallel execution capability, this core has been adopted by over a dozen applications with large data sets, such as AI inference and training, signal processing, and scientific computing since released in 2022. By pre-validating this IP integration, customers can easily design in this licensed core, shorten their development time and accelerate their time-to-market.

"proteanTecs offers the industry's most comprehensive and robust on-chip monitoring solutions,” said Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and President at Andes Technology. “As chip complexity increases, monitoring is paramount, especially in AI applications. proteanTecs' deep data insights will empower our mutual customers to optimize their designs, improve their power/performance envelope, proactively prevent faults, and deliver superior products faster.”

This partnership underscores the continued commitment of Andes Technology and proteanTecs in advancing the RISC-V open standard. Reports estimate that by 2030 there will be over 16 billion RISC-V-based SoC units shipped annually.[1] Both Andes Technology and proteanTecs are active members of RISC-V International, the global non-profit organization devoted to furthering the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). Andes is a founding Premier member of RISC-V International, and proteanTecs is a Strategic Member.

“With the rapid growth of high-performance applications, high compute density and advanced packaging technologies—especially in evolving AI models and workloads—on-chip monitoring is no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at proteanTecs. “Partnering with Andes Technology—a key player in the RISC-V ecosystem and AI core development—brings the value of proteanTecs’ solutions to a wider range of SoC devices. These benefits extend beyond production into the field, with real-time monitoring applications that enable proactive fault prevention and the unique ability to reduce power and increase performance in mission-mode.”

Andes and proteanTecs will discuss their ongoing partnership at upcoming RISC-V events. Interested parties can reach out to marketing@proteantecs.com for more information and the relevant deliverables.

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International and a leader in commercial CPU IP, Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) is driving the global adoption of RISC-V. Andes’ extensive RISC-V Processor IP portfolio spans from ultra-efficient 32-bit CPUs to high-performance 64-bit Out-of-Order multiprocessor coherent clusters. With advanced vector processing, DSP capabilities, the powerful Andes Automated Custom Extension (ACE) framework, end-to-end AI hardware/software stack, ISO 26262 certification with full compliance, and a robust software ecosystem, Andes unlocks the full potential of RISC-V, empowering customers to accelerate innovation across AI, automotive, communications, consumer electronics, data centers, and mobile devices. Over 16 billion Andes-powered SoCs are driving innovations globally. Discover more at www.andestech.com and connect with Andes on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Bilibili and YouTube.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the AI, datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of power, quality and reliability. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India, South Korea and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

[1] “RISC-V Market Report: Application Forecasts in a Heterogenous World,” The SHD Group, Jan. 2024.

Press Contacts: