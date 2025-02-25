Biologic Pharmamedical Expands Manufacturing Flexibility to Meet Customer Demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, Biologic Pharmamedical has been steadfast in its commitment to scientific excellence, patent security, and the highest quality control in nutraceutical innovation. Our business model has always centered on co-manufacturing our products to safeguard our proprietary ingredients, ensuring that every formulation we develop maintains the integrity, consistency and efficacy that set us apart in the industry.

However, we recognize that the nutraceutical landscape is evolving, and so are the needs of our customers, no matter how big or small. Many of our potential partners have expressed interest in our cutting-edge formulations and patented engineered technologies but faced a barrier: transitioning away from their trusted manufacturing facilities to accommodate our co-manufacturing model. We understand the importance of these long-standing relationships, and in response, we are introducing a new level of flexibility in our services—one that upholds our rigorous standards while making it easier for customers to integrate our innovations into their own production processes.

A New Era of Flexibility: Finished Products, Delivered

Biologic Pharmamedical is now offering finished product in bulk incorporating our patented technology—including capsules, powders, and gummies—without requiring a shift in manufacturing partners for our customers. This means that our customers can now receive our fully developed, research-backed technologies and extended custom formulations incorporating our technologies in their final product delivery form, ready for packaging and labeling at their own facilities.

This approach ensures:

✔ Uncompromised Quality & Patent Security – We maintain full control over the sourcing, formulation, and production of our proprietary ingredients, ensuring every finished product meets the highest scientific and regulatory standards.

✔ Seamless Integration – Customers can now benefit from our patented nutraceutical innovations without disrupting their existing manufacturing relationships.

✔ Speed to Market – By removing the complexity of raw material procurement and formulation development, brands can accelerate their product launches with confidence.

The Best of Both Worlds

This evolution in our business model is not a compromise on quality—it’s a strategic advancement that allows us to meet market demands while preserving the integrity of our science. We remain committed to manufacturing excellence, ensuring that every product leaving our facility carries the Biologic Pharmamedical seal of innovation, consistency, efficacy, and safety.

Our team of researchers, formulators, and industry experts is excited to support our customers with this enhanced service model, helping them deliver scientifically validated, premium-quality nutraceuticals to their consumers.

Let’s Build the Future of Health Together

By expanding our services in this way, we empower our customers to bring breakthrough products to market more efficiently while maintaining their own operational preferences. Whether you're looking to enhance an existing product line or launch a new innovation backed by our patented technologies, Biologic Pharmamedical is here to help you navigate this next phase of growth.

Our latest technology, Capryl-Butyrate, is changing the game in the exogenous ketone space as it is versatile enough to support both ketogenic and non-ketogenic lifestyles. It facilitates endogenous ketogenesis—the body's natural ability to produce ketones from its own fat stores.

This breakthrough ingredient not only amplifies results for those following a ketogenic diet by keeping ketogenesis switched on, even during dietary fluctuations, but also initiates ketone production in those not adhering to a strict ketogenic regimen.

This patented technology is designed for seamless incorporation into capsules, tablets, powders, and liquid formulations—opening doors for brands to innovate and lead in the evolving ketone market.

At Biologic Pharmamedical, our commitment to groundbreaking research and life-changing innovation is perpetual—and we invite you to be part of the next frontier in human health.

For more information on how you can integrate our finished products into your brand’s portfolio, visit Biologic Pharmamedical Services or contact our team today. Biomedical Researcher and CEO of Biologic, Franco Cavaleri provides extensive education and discussion on nutritional empowerment in his book Potential Within and his new podcast www.potentialwithin.ca.

Together, we continue to set the standard for the future of nutraceuticals—without compromise.