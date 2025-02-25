Base Acquires Laudable to Power the Future of Customer-Led Growth with AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base.ai , the AI-powered customer-led growth (CLG) platform, today announced its acquisition of Laudable , an AI solution that transforms customer conversations from call recording into customer insights, provides bot-based customer data search, and generates authentic social proof from customer conversations. This acquisition marks a new era for post-sale customer engagement, enabling businesses to enrich customer data, better segment and personalize lifecycle engagement, and reimagine user-generated content with AI-powered customer marketing, advocacy, retention marketing, and revenue expansion.

"At Base, we believe that sustainable growth is built on real-time customer data and insights that, in turn, empower both personalized customer experiences across the lifecycle and cross-company alignment on customer data and activation," said Gal Biran, CEO & Co-Founder of Base.ai. "By unlocking the full potential of a business’s customer base, we enable deeper engagement, increased revenue growth, and long-term success."

Laudable’s AI provides cross-company access to customer data through a chatbot, as well as customer call tracking and processing, turning customer conversations into insights and segmentations, such as allocating advocates, detecting sentiment, sourcing testimonials, understanding customer preferences, and more. The product drives data-based decisions and creates user-generated content. By integrating this capability into Base’s comprehensive customer lifecycle engagement platform, businesses can now seamlessly track customer sentiment, predict engagement opportunities, and deploy high-impact customer proof at every stage of the sales and post-sales journey within Slack, chatbot, or Web App.

"This acquisition represents more than an expansion of our platform—it’s a transformative leap toward reshaping how businesses engage with, activate, and scale through authentic customer data in real-time. By integrating Laudable’s cutting-edge AI-driven insights, segmentation and searchability, and social proof generation, we empower organizations to leverage customer experiences and inputs as a strategic growth engine," said Gal Biran, CEO & Co-Founder of Base.

"Customer engagement doesn’t end at the close of a deal—it’s where true advocacy begins," said Angela Ferrante, Founder & CEO of Laudable. "At Laudable, our mission has always been to help companies harness the voices of their happiest customers to drive growth. This acquisition is a pivotal step forward, allowing us to integrate AI-driven advocacy into the customer journey seamlessly. By joining forces with Base.ai, we empower businesses to track and engage customers post-sale and activate them as champions—fostering trust, deepening relationships, and accelerating growth. Together, we are redefining how companies scale through the power of customer data & insights, trust, and social proof.”

Base.ai: The Chosen Platform for Customer-Centric Organizations

As companies seek sustainable growth, activating, engaging, upselling, and retaining customers at scale is more critical than ever. With this acquisition, Base.ai is positioned as the go-to platform for customer-led organizations. It offers an AI-powered end-to-end solution that unifies customer programs, digital experience and engagement, lifecycle marketing, and advocacy automation, allowing significant tool consolidation.

This strategic acquisition reinforces Base.ai’s vision of helping B2B companies shift from transactional relationships to ongoing partnerships with their customers. Companies no longer need to rely on limited data, customer health estimations, and resource limitations. AI-powered continuous journey engagement enables businesses to redesign customer relationships at scale with lifecycle engagement marketing.

About Base.ai

Base.ai is the leading customer-led growth platform, helping organizations turn customers into their most valuable growth engine. By leveraging AI, automation, and real-time insights for omnichannel engagement and customer activations, Base.ai enables businesses to scale customer engagement, unlock new streams of revenue, and accelerate success through lifecycle marketing.

About Laudable

Laudable uses AI to identify customer sentiment, interests, and advocacy from call recordings, transforming live customer feedback into insights, data points, compelling testimonials, reviews, and user-generated content. With its chatbot, integration, and AI-powered insights, Laudable enables businesses to create effective customer engagement through internal data sharing and leverage social proof at scale.

