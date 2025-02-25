Sun Country Airlines Extends Schedule Through Fall 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through December 9, 2025, allowing customers to book fall travel, including bolstered schedules for both MEA and Thanksgiving.

Some of Sun Country’s most popular MEA weekend and Thanksgiving destinations include Fort Myers, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Nonstop service to Asheville, North Carolina, will also return in the fall.

“Sun Country’s MSP route map offers more nonstop destinations from a single airport than any other leisure airline in the United States,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “This unique ability of taking people where they want to go when they want to go is what allows us to be the leisure airline of choice.”

“While leisure demand is less in the fall than around winter, spring break, or summer, Sun Country’s seasonal flexibility means we are also adding flights in the fall for sports fans to travel to see our hometown teams,” Whitney added. “Last year, we added unique flights for fans traveling to see many of Minnesota’s teams, and as a proud sponsor of Minnesota Gopher Athletics, we are again scheduling flights to help fans get to games.”

Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes (serving nearly 100 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean), providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, offering full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia