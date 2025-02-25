Tenor Takes Top Honors at ATD TechKnowledge Product Demo Competition





SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenor , providers of the AI-driven leadership development platform that helps every manager be more effective, was the winner at the recent Association for Talent Development (ATD) TechKnowledge product demonstration competition. The result was driven by audience participation, ranking Tenor the top demonstration of four presenting finalist companies. Each pitch included the challenge, the solution, and the investment required and presenters were required to respond to questions from the expert judges.

The ATD TechKnowledge (ATD TK) event focuses on the intersection of knowledge and technology, especially how the application of technology is reshaping the learning landscape. Attendees included Chief Learning Officers, learning and development professionals, HR and talent development practitioners, and learning management systems administrators.

Tenor offered a live demonstration of their voice AI manager coaching platform, showing a variety of practical situations, and received the highest number of audience votes from ATD TK attendees.

Tenor co-founder and session presenter, James Cross, commented, “ATD plays a critical role in the field of training and development, especially as leadership development requirements evolve. Winning their product demonstration competition at ATD TK validated our product direction and relevancy to what enterprise learning professionals require – and expect – from leadership development solutions.”

About Tenor

Tenor’s co-founders, Charlie Stigler and James Cross, have dedicated their careers to unlocking human potential with technology. Their earlier start-ups were both acquired by Workday and serve as the foundation of Workday Learning, now one of the world’s leading learning management systems. Their latest venture is Tenor, the enterprise AI platform for leadership development. Tenor is backed by Base10 Partners and Reach Capital. For more information and to find out how Tenor can help make your managers more effective at scale, visit www.tenorhq.com .

