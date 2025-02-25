Flutter Entertainment Announce Management Participation in Upcoming Event

DUBLIN and TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that Peter Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Coldrake, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following event:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2025. The fireside chat is scheduled for 08:30AM PST

The live audio webcast for the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference can be accessed via www.flutter.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event.

About Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with leading positions in markets across the world, including the US. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.

Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.

To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at www.flutter.com.

Enquiries

Investor Relations: Investor.relations@flutter.com

Media Relations: corporatecomms@flutter.com

