TISSIUM Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Paris, France, Cambridge, USA, February 25, 2025 - TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of three seasoned industry leaders:

Chris Crisman as Chief Commercial Officer ;

Lynne Kelley, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer ;

Thomas Chabanis as General Counsel.





These appointments reinforce TISSIUM’s executive team as the company advances toward key milestones, notably the launch of its first commercial product, COAPTIUM Connect, for peripheral nerve repair, and progress in clinical development for its other applications in hernia repair and cardiovascular sealing.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Chris, Lynne, and Thomas to TISSIUM at this pivotal time. Each brings invaluable expertise and leadership that will help propel our mission to revolutionize tissue reconstruction. Chris’ extensive experience in commercial strategy will be critical as we initiate commercialization and scale our market presence. Lynne’s deep medical and clinical knowledge will strengthen our innovation, evidence generation, and market adoption strategy, ensuring we bring high-impact solutions to patients. And Thomas’ legal expertise will be instrumental as we navigate the complexities of our growing business. Together, they will play a key role in shaping the future of TISSIUM."

About the New Appointees

Chris Crisman, Chief Commercial Officer

With a proven track record in commercial strategy and business development in the medtech industry, Chris brings extensive experience in driving global commercialization efforts and market adoption strategies for innovative medical technologies. Chris has held multiple positions in large organizations such as Boston Scientific and Edwards Lifesciences. More recently, he served as VP North America Sales of Axogen.

Chris holds a BS from University of Southern California and a MBA from University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Lynne Kelley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Lynne has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry and more particularly in clinical and medical affairs. Throughout her career, she has gained extensive leadership experience, having occupied various positions of Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs in large groups such as Boston Scientific, Kimberly Clark, BD and Servier. Lynne holds a medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital and a fellowship in endovascular surgery at the Hospital Henri Mondor in France. Lynne has been a practicing surgeon for 13 years.

Lynne Kelley will be in charge of Clinical and Medical Affairs at TISSIUM. She will play a vital role in advancing TISSIUM’s clinical programs and ensuring the highest standards of medical innovation and patient care.

Thomas Chabanis, General Counsel

With over 20 years of experience in the legal and healthcare industries, in the United-States, Europe and Asia, Thomas brings extensive knowledge and leadership. Thomas will be responsible for leading and enhancing our Legal, Compliance, Risk and Corporate Secretary capabilities. Thomas’ addition will further enhance our strategic and operational capabilities and provide a wealth of knowledge to prepare for the upcoming major milestones that TISSIUM is working towards.

Thomas was a lawyer at SHB in Washington and most recently he served as Head of Legal and Compliance International as well as Head of Enterprise Risk Management at UCB.

Thomas holds law degrees from the University Panthéon-Sorbonne and the Washington College of Law and is a graduate of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School. Thomas is licensed to practice law before the courts of New York and Washington D.C.

***

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned MedTech company based in Paris, France and Cambridge, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company’s products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company’s technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including atraumatic sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM’s technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women’s Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

***

Contact

Romain Attard – Chief Financial Officer

rattard@tissium.com