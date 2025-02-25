Social Craftr: Revolutionizing Social Media Growth & Financial Health for Small Businesses and Professionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Craftr is revolutionizing the way small businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals grow their social media influence and improve their financial health. Officially launching today, Social Craftr offers a hands-off solution that combines social media growth with credit score enhancement, allowing users to scale their brand while boosting their financial standing—all managed for them.

Your Social Media Growth, Managed for You

In just 6 months, users can gain 10K to 100K+ followers while seeing their credit scores improve. Social Craftr handles everything—from creating engaging content to reporting payments to major credit bureaus like Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, CreditSafe, and Dun & Bradstreet. Users can track progress in real-time and enjoy measurable results with minimal effort.

End-to-End Social Media Management

Social Craftr’s expert team takes care of all aspects of social media management, including high-quality graphics, videos, and animations, ensuring your content is consistent, professional, and aligned with your brand. With our complete hands-off approach, you can focus on your business while we handle the rest.

Launch Offer: 50% Off for the First 50 Customers on Entry-Level Plan

To celebrate the official launch, Social Craftr is offering a 50% discount for the first 50 customers who sign up for our entry-level plan. This exclusive, limited-time offer allows you to experience the powerful features of Social Craftr at half the price. To take advantage of this offer, visit our website and use the discount code FIRST50.

About Social Craftr

Social Craftr is an innovative, full-service solution designed to help small businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals grow their social media presence and enhance their financial health—effortlessly. By combining expert social media management with powerful credit score reporting, Social Craftr empowers users to scale their influence while improving their financial standing. Our hands-off approach ensures you can focus on what matters most—growing your business—while we handle content creation, follower engagement, and financial reporting to top credit bureaus. With Social Craftr, you get the expertise and tools to achieve both business growth and financial stability, all in one place.