Clicks brings its award-winning iPhone keyboard case to Google, Motorola and Samsung smartphones

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clicks Technology today announced the first three Clicks Keyboards for Android smartphones. Building on the popularity of Clicks for iPhone introduced last year, Clicks extends a premium typing experience, more screen real estate and keyboard shortcuts to owners of Google Pixel, Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Available for pre-order today, Clicks for Android smartphones will start shipping beginning in April.

“Android phones are loved for the choice over hardware, software and experience they offer,” said Michael Fisher, Clicks co-founder and YouTube tech reviewer (MrMobile) with 1.2 million subscribers. “Clicks gives the Android community more choice over how to type, navigate and take action with a smart accessory that’s as fun as it is functional.”

Clicks for Motorola Razr redefines the fun and functionality of flip phones





Clicks unlocks a new way to use the Motorola Razr. Text, email, chat and game without needing to flip open the phone by combining the size and smarts of the external display with a real keyboard. Compatible with Motorola Razr and Razr+ (2024). Available in two colors: Electric (blue) and Onyx (black).

Clicks for Pixel: More Control. More Screen. More Personalization.





Clicks enhances the Pixel with tactile buttons, a full-screen experience, and powerful shortcuts that enable productivity and personalization. Plus, Clicks gives Pixel support for wireless charging with a strong magnetic array built into the enclosure. Compatible with Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9. Available in two colors: Surge (high-vis yellow-green) and Onyx (black).

Clicks for Samsung Galaxy: Unlock the Full Potential of Galaxy





Clicks supercharges the Samsung Galaxy with a premium typing experience engineered for speed and accuracy. Maximize every bit of the S25’s 6.2” display by moving the virtual keyboard off screen. Put Samsung AI at your fingertips with keyboard shortcuts. Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S25. Available in two colors: Pinot (red) and Onyx (black).

Expanding the audience for Clicks

With over 100,000 keyboards sold in more than 100 countries, Clicks is changing the way people use their smartphones.

“Over the last year we’ve heard stories from customers about how Clicks is helping them do more from their phone without waiting to get back to their desk,” said Jeff Gadway, Clicks co-founder and CMO. “With customers ranging from the CEOs of Fortune 100 companies, best-selling authors and world leaders to students, entrepreneurs and mobile professionals, we’re proud to be helping people take action.”

Adding a Clicks Keyboard to a Pixel, Razr or Galaxy smartphone combines the benefits of buttons with the power of Android in a seamless experience.

Premium Typing Experience. Type with speed and confidence with ergonomically designed keys that provide satisfying tactile feedback.

Type with speed and confidence with ergonomically designed keys that provide satisfying tactile feedback. 50% More Screen. By moving the keyboard off the display Clicks frees up screen space for apps and content.

By moving the keyboard off the display Clicks frees up screen space for apps and content. Keyboard Shortcuts. Launch your favourite apps and navigate Android.

Launch your favourite apps and navigate Android. Gemini Key. Launch AI features at the push of a button.

Launch AI features at the push of a button. Keyboard Backlight. Backlit keys make typing in low light a breeze.

Backlit keys make typing in low light a breeze. Clicks App. Customize and personalize your typing experience.

Customize and personalize your typing experience. Charge Your Phone as Normal. Clicks connects through USB-C so there’s no battery to charge or bluetooth connection to pair.

Clicks connects through USB-C so there’s no battery to charge or bluetooth connection to pair. Easy on and off. Add a compact, lightweight keyboard when needed, or leave it on all the time.

Add a compact, lightweight keyboard when needed, or leave it on all the time. Protection & personality. Clicks protects your phone and grabs attention wherever you go.



Launch Pricing and Availability

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Pre-orders begin February 25 at an introductory price of USD $99, available until March 21. After this date, the price increases to USD $139. Orders will begin shipping at the end of April.

Motorola Razr+ and Razr (2024): Reservations open February 25 for USD $49 to secure a special launch price of USD $99 until March 21. After March 21, pre-orders remain available for USD $49, but the final price increases to USD $139. Shipping starts in late May.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Reservations open starting February 25 for USD $49 to lock in a limited-time USD $99 launch price until March 21. After this period, pre-orders remain open for USD $49, with the final price increasing to USD $139. Shipping begins in June.



Order Clicks for Android exclusively at Clicks.tech . Follow Clicks for updates on Instagram ( @ClicksKeys ) and on YouTube ( @ClicksKeys ).

About Clicks Technology:

Clicks designs and manufactures innovative smart accessories that enhance the modern mobile experience. Founded by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience at some of the world's leading tech brands, Clicks products blend form and function to give customers clever new ways to engage with technology. For more information on Clicks, visit clicks.tech .

