Electro-Medical Equipment International Trade Q4 2024: Top Markets' Performance by Major Competitors

This report provides detailed insights into international trade flows, quarterly import trends, and key market benchmarks, helping SMEs and exporters track performance and optimize strategies. With data sourced from UN Comtrade, Eurostat, and the US Census Bureau, this study offers in-depth analysis of trade statistics, market trends, and competitor performance in the top 30 global markets.

Market Insights

In Q4-2024 world trade of Electro-medical equipment recorded a year-over-year increase of +3.4% in €, after +2.5% in the first 3 quarters of 2024.

As regards major competitors of Electro-medical equipment, in 2024 Netherlands recorded by far the most positive result Year-over-Year.

The service provides an environment for analysis of key international trade statistics, and IT tools designed for different stages of the export process.



The study provides a quarterly review of international trade flows and help in tracking the real time evolution of imports of the most relevant markets at an international level for an industry/sector/product. Through this information, a company can make an initial assessment of its performance in the markets it serves and research the factors behind deviations from expectations. Adistinguishing feature of this report is that it allows you to monitor your company's performance in foreign markets, using the performances of key competitors as benchmarks.



In particular, quarterly trends of both total imports and imports by main competitors (partner countries) are documented and presented in the following standard way:

quarterly trend in imports values

a detailed table, showing levels of imports, quarterly growth rate, year-over-year growth rate, cumulative growth rate and moving average growth rate

Information contained in this report is derived from a proprietary database, which was developed from the UN (db Monthly Comtrade), Eurostat (db Comext) and US Census Bureau (db UsaTrade) databases.



Quarterly data presented in this report are obtained by the application of mirror flow technique, consisting in calculating an average between import declaration of the market (when available) and export declarations of exporting countries.



Quarterly data contained in this report is the result of the following data mining techniques:

management of missing statements;

management of missing measures;

management of outliers;

nowcasting;

seasonal adjustment procedure.

Key Topics Covered:



Overall trends in global imports up to Q4-2024

Global imports analysis, by major competitors

Trends in imports in the 30 major global markets by major competitors

