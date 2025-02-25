Blockchain Government Presents a $791.5 Billion Market Opportunity by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 81% - Analysis of Emerging Trends, Regional Opportunities, and 289 Industry Players

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Government - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Blockchain Government was valued at US$22.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$791.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 81% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Factors are Driving Growth in the Blockchain Government Market?



The growth in the blockchain government market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for transparency, secure data management, and efficiency in public administration. One of the key drivers is the rising need for secure digital identity solutions, as governments across the globe face growing pressure to protect citizen data amid rising cybersecurity threats. Blockchain's decentralized and secure nature is seen as a solution to modernize and safeguard digital identity systems, particularly as governments expand digital services for their citizens. Additionally, the push for transparency and accountability in government spending, procurement, and elections is encouraging the adoption of blockchain solutions that provide tamper-proof and auditable records.

The shift toward e-government initiatives and digital transformation is also driving blockchain adoption, as governments seek to enhance service delivery and improve interactions with citizens in an increasingly digital world. Moreover, the need to improve efficiency and reduce administrative costs is prompting governments to explore blockchain-based automation in areas such as taxation, welfare distribution, and public infrastructure management. Furthermore, regulatory support and pilot programs across regions are creating an environment conducive to the exploration and adoption of blockchain technologies within the public sector.

As governments recognize the value of blockchain in creating more secure, transparent, and efficient systems, the demand for blockchain solutions is expected to continue growing, transforming how public services are managed and delivered worldwide.

Other key questions answered include:

How is Technology Driving the Adoption of Blockchain in Government?

What are the Key Applications of Blockchain in Government?

Report Scope



The report analyzes the Blockchain Government market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers); Application (Smart Contracts, Payments, Asset Registry, Voting, Identity Management, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Application Providers segment, which is expected to reach US$470.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 85.5%. The Middleware Providers segment is also set to grow at 78.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 74.9% CAGR to reach $94 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Accenture, Auxesis Group, AWS, Bigchaindb, Bitfury and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Blockchain Government Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 289 major companies featured in this Blockchain Government market report include:

Accenture

Auxesis Group

AWS

Bigchaindb

Bitfury

Blockchain Foundry

Blocko

Brainbot Technologies

BTL

Cegeka

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $791.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 81% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Blockchain Government - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives in Government Drives Adoption of Blockchain Technology in Public Services

Increasing Need for Secure and Transparent Voting Systems Propels Government Investment in Blockchain-Based Election Solutions

Rising Demand for Data Privacy and Security in Public Administration Strengthens the Business Case for Blockchain in Government

Expansion of E-Government Services and Digital Identity Initiatives Spurs Blockchain Adoption in National ID Systems

Government Initiatives to Combat Fraud and Corruption Drive the Integration of Blockchain for Transparent Transaction Records

Increasing Use of Blockchain for Land and Property Registries Enhances Data Integrity and Reduces Disputes in Government Records

Growth of Blockchain for Cross-Border Data Sharing and International Trade Agreements Expands Opportunities in Government Applications

Rising Adoption of Blockchain for Streamlining Tax Collection and Financial Audits Strengthens Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Decentralized Identity Management for Citizens Drives Adoption of Blockchain Solutions in Government

Rising Demand for Blockchain in Supply Chain Transparency and Tracking for Government Procurement Creates Market Opportunities

Expansion of Smart City Initiatives and IoT Integration in Public Services Boosts Adoption of Blockchain for Data Security

Growing Use of Blockchain for Secure Health Records Management in National Healthcare Systems Drives Growth in Government Use

Rising Demand for Blockchain in Digital Voting and Citizen Engagement Platforms Expands the Role of Blockchain in Government

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifdbtf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment