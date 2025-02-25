Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 5 March 2025 - Candidates for Board of Directors

Deadline for nominations for the Board of Directors election, which will take place at the Annual General Meeting of Festi, starting at 10:00 on Wednesday March 5, 2025, has passed. The following nominations were received within the deadline:

Edda Blumenstein Guðjón Auðunsson Guðjón Reynisson Hjörleifur Pálsson Kristrún Tinna Gunnarsdóttir Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir

Further information on all candidates can be accessed in the Nomination Committee report published on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/vidburdir/agm-2025