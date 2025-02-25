Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 5 March 2025 - Candidates for Board of Directors

Deadline for nominations for the Board of Directors election, which will take place at the Annual General Meeting of Festi, starting at 10:00 on Wednesday March 5, 2025, has passed. The following nominations were received within the deadline:
- Edda Blumenstein
- Guðjón Auðunsson
- Guðjón Reynisson
- Hjörleifur Pálsson
- Kristrún Tinna Gunnarsdóttir
- Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir
Further information on all candidates can be accessed in the Nomination Committee report published on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/vidburdir/agm-2025